Manny Pacquiao’s $25m opponent takes dangerous fight

Manny Pacquiao will watch through his hands on Saturday as future opponent Buakaw Banchamek fights Saenchai.

Buakaw agreed to face Pacquiao in July as the pair shook hands on an exhibition match in the first quarter of 2024.

As Pacquiao contemplates alternate events, Buakaw battles fellow Muay Thai legend Saechai on a bareknuckle show.

Hosts BKFC said: “The super fight the world has been waiting for. Buakaw will face Saenchai in a special bare-knuckle Muay Thai fight on Saturday, November 4th!”

Manny Pacquiao vs Buakaw

There had been skepticism surrounding Pacquiao vs Buakaw from the outset. However, there is no indication that the fight is off right now. It’s expected to go ahead even if Buakaw loses.

Pacquiao vs Buakaw is worth a staggering $25 million to both competitors. Therefore, Pacquiao will be keen to ensure it happens despite other plans.

Over the past few days, Pacquiao has revealed several contest options for the next ten months. Floyd Mayweather, Amir Khan, and Gervonta Davis are just three mentioned.

There’s also an Olympic quest in the pipeline for the “Pac-Man” once the Filipino Olympic authorities arrange qualification.

“[I’m hoping to qualify for the Olympics, and I am] waiting for that. I’m excited for that,” said Pacquiao.

“From the beginning, I said when I went to Manila that I wanted to join the Philippine team. But I was rejected because they said I didn’t know how [to fight]. So, I was forced to turn pro at the age of 16.

“‘That’s the reason for this. From the beginning, it’s been a dream in my heart to get a gold medal in the Olympics.

“We’re still talking about the process of the qualifiers if I still have to participate or not. We will have an announcement about it.”

Pacquiao’s full plate

He has a lot on his plate, with Mayweather potentially first, according to the man himself. RIZIN is ready to host an exhibition re-run of the most lucrative fight ever.

It would lead Pacquiao to Buakaw if his schedule allows and the fight doesn’t get called off.

Buakaw was born Sombat Banchamek. He is a 41-year-old and a former Omnoi Stadium champion, Thailand Featherweight champion, and a two-time K-1 World MAX champion.

He is most regarded as the best kickboxer that Thailand has ever produced. As Pacquiao defeated DK Yoo that same month, Buakaw drew with Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Yefimenko on the same bill.

It’s a packed schedule for a fighter about to turn 45.

