‘No one gives two f****’ about Floyd Mayweather on Showtime

Reported Showtime plans to broadcast a Floyd Mayweather exhibition on its farewell to the sport have been panned.

Former Mayweather Promotions fighter Ishe Smith says nobody cares about Mayweather on the network.

Despite the sentiment of signing off with their former star, Smith was blunt in his assessment of the blueprint.

Will Floyd Mayweather fight an exhibition on Showtime?

“At least Showtime is going out with a bang by featuring a exhibition that no one’s gives two f**** about,” said Smith.

Rumors first surfaced of Mayweather facing Mikey Garcia on December 9. However, Garcia has since distanced himself from the fight.

“Rumors like that [are just rumors]. I’m just here [in the gym] to work out a little bit. I was getting too lazy. But I wanted to come back to the gym a little bit and lose a little bit of weight,” Garcia told ES News.

“I wanted to get in shape for some time for some of my younger fighters. If I did, maybe I could do something or motivate them here.”

On who started the rumor, Garcia added: “They say anything. But people make anything to get clicks. They get the likes, the hits, and the clicks. I wonder how they started. You know, who started it?

“I think I know who was the first one that I saw online. I know him personally, but he must have from what I heard him. He interpreted you [Elie Seckbach] and I speaking here a week ago after my training.

“He then gives his opinion. But then somebody else hears him and takes it another step. It’s like a telephone. It’s like a game of telephone.

“I’m here to work out a little bit, and that’s, but nothing [like that]. I don’t have any plans of fighting or anything like that. But if they did call me, then we can have, we can have that conversation.”

Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2

Mayweather has since been linked to battling Manny Pacquiao in December. The only problem for Showtime is that RIZIN is favored to seal the event for New Year’s Eve in Tokyo.

Showtime would have to better any offer for Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 and then hope they can obliterate RIZIN’s long-term vision.

RIZIN signed Pacquiao last year to a deal. Their hope has always been to pit Floyd and Manny together again in an exhibition capacity.

There’s a demand for the fight after their 2015 record-breaker. But those hoping to stage it will have to move fast.

