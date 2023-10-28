Manny Pacquiao lines up an amazing seven fights in ten months

Manny Pacquiao is lining up an astounding seven fights in 2024 after confirming his desire to face Floyd Mayweather and Amir Khan.

Pacquiao is among the guests of honor in Saudi Arabia to witness Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou. During interviews in Riyadh, Pacquiao outlined a rematch with Mayweather is on the cards for Japan.

The eight-weight legend also stated he has plans to finally battle Khan after years of back and forth between the pair.

Manny Pacquiao plans to fight

Top Rank spoke to Pacquiao about his plans.

“I’m so thankful to you [Top Rank] and God for this opportunity. I’m thankful for inviting me here,” said the “Pac-Man” after his arrival.

“This is my first time [in Saudi Arabia]. It’s so beautiful and nice to be here. I hope to come back here [maybe one day to fight].”

Asked directly about Khan, Pacquiao added: “We’re working with it? Yeah, we’re [working on it]. That is possible. That would be good fun. It would be, It would be.

“It’s going to be here now [in the Middle East if the fight is made].”

The Mayweather fight is a little more complicated. RIZIN had penciled in to stage the fight on New Year’s Eve this year. However, as World Boxing News revealed, Showtime holds interest in holding the contest on their final card on December 9.

That date seems too quick a turnaround, which could push it into 2024. But Pacquiao remains optimistic he will face Floyd in 2023.

Floyd Mayweather rematch

“We are working on it. It’s supposed to be coming this December, but we are still working on it. We are hoping for an exhibition match.”

Asked where the rematch would occur, Pacquiao replied: “Tokyo.”

He also stated: “We are trying to promote boxing and make boxing the number one sport in the world.”

With the Khan and Mayweather bouts in the pipeline and a place at the Olympics in Paris already being worked on by the Filipino Committee, Pacquiao has a lot on his plate.

If all those plans come to fruition for the former Congressman, it would amount to seven fights in the next ten months.

Mayweather and Khan would be looked at in the next six months before preparations begin for Paris 2024.

Pacquiao would enter the tournament at the Round of 32 stage in his quest for a gold medal. This means Pacquiao would have to win another five bouts to win the Olympic title.

At the age of 45, it’s an epic task for Manny Pacquiao to undertake seven contests before the end of August next year.

