John Fury knocked out by 23-loss journeyman goes viral

Video of Big John Fury getting knocked out by a 23-loss journeyman went viral hours after calling out Mike Tyson.

Boxing enthusiasts took to YouTube to dredge up a fight between Tyson Fury’s father and Steve Garber from 1995. The moves happened after Fury’s antics at the Fury vs Francis Ngannou press conference.

“Big” John seems to be stealing the show in Saudi Arabia, not for the first time at one of his son’s fights. It looks as though some fans took it upon themselves to remind John that his career in the boxing ring was nowhere near what “Iron” Mike achieved.

The fact Fury is now calling for a battle between them is a clear indication of the direction boxing is heading in and has been for some time. The rabbit hole is well and truly in full use.

John Fury knocked out twice

John’s actions do cause a stir and take up many headlines. Therefore, there’s no reason for him to stop. However, the Garber KO is a timely refresher that John is not on Tyson’s level.

Garber lost 25 times in his career, more than he won fights [20]. When he fought Fury for the second time during the mid-90s in Manchester, he’d already beaten him on points eight years before.

Lennox Lewis had finished Garber in just 90 seconds. At the same time, Henry Akinwande stopped him in two rounds. On either side of his Fury demolition, Julius Francis and Tyson-conqueror Kevin McBride had also defeated the Yorkshireman.

But it seems Garber had no trouble with Fury in what was his only win through his final eight bouts. Garber’s only victory before that was against Joe Bugner Jr.

Holding 23 reverses at the time, Garber caught Fury with a peach of a shot in the fourth round at the G-Mex Centre. That was all she wrote.

Manchester card

The fight happened on a card ironically promoted by Frank Warren, who handles the UK career of Fury’s sons Tyson and Tommy. Headlining the bill was Carl Thompson.

“The Cat” lost to Ralf Rocchigiani via an eleventh-round stoppage for the WBO cruiserweight title. The pair rematched 28 months later, with Thompson winning a split decision in Germany.

Also featured on the undercard was Robin Reid. Michael Brodie, Michael Gomez, and Steve Foster.

The loss represented John Fury’s last fight as he hung up his gloves following back-to-back knockouts against Garber and Akinwande.

Fury has no problem calling out a formidable foe in Mike Tyson for a fight despite enjoying a less-than-successful professional career.

The clip has been shared thousands of times and viewed hundreds of thousands of times, along with the Akinwande demolition.

