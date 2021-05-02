Derek Chisora loses for the eleventh time, is probably still a UK PPV fighter

Mark Robinson

Veteran heavyweight journeyman Derek Chisora lost for the eleventh time in his career on Saturday night as Joseph Parker overcame a first-round knockdown to win by split decision.

The loss was a blow to any slim hopes Chisora had of getting another world title fight before retirement. Saying that – promoter Eddie Hearn and handler David Haye will probably still wheel “WAR” out on Pay Per View again in the future.

Parker’s win came following a brutal Heavyweight battle at the AO Arena in Manchester. It amazingly took place live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK but was free to DAZN subscribers in all markets, excluding the UK, Ireland, China, New Zealand, and Samoa.

The New Zealander had a disastrous start, hitting the canvas in the opening seconds. Parker showed grit and his classy combinations to secure victory with tallies of 115-113 and 116-111, with Chisora receiving a score of 115-113.

“I am feeling it,” Parker told Matchroom. “Derek landed a lot of shots on me. I’ll probably feel it more tomorrow.

“The plan was to come out and box smartly and stay focused. I got caught right at the beginning. But I think it was round the back of the head. I didn’t see it.

“The plan was to box and move and be smart. With the guidance of Andy (Lee, trainer), I was able to box. We didn’t have the longest time together.

DEREK CHISORA vs. JOSEPH PARKER

“I know I needed a lot of work. I need to keep learning from Andy and practicing the things we work on in the gym.

“It was a tough fight, and I got caught right at the beginning. But I just had to dig deep and stay focused and follow the plan that we had in place.

“Swayed off a bit, but Derek is a very tough opponent. He came forward, put pressure on me from the beginning. Threw big bombs and landed a lot.

“The boxing skills won me some rounds towards the end. It was a very close fight. I thought it could go either way, and I’m very thankful and blessed to get the win today.

“He brought the smoke. If you want to feel it, jump in the ring with him.

“It’s very achievable [World Title fight]. I have to get back to the training. There’s a lot of things I have to work on. I had a good plan in place.

“There’s still a lot I can show. I have to keep working with Andy and more camps ahead. We could do it next fight.”