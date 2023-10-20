‘Fuming’ British boxer reacts to Eddie Hearn’s ‘harmful’ comments

Eddie Hearn is again in the firing line, this time in his own country. The controversial and outspoken Matchroom boss has riled up a top light-heavyweight.

Dan Azeez responded to Hearn commenting on an announced injury suffered during fight week. Azeez had to withdraw from a high-profile clash with Josh Buatsi, a former Hearn employee.

Matchroom rivals BOXXER clarified the ailment on Tuesday, just four days out from the event at the O2 Arena. Promoter Ben Shalom had to rejig the entire show and, to his credit, managed to keep the undercard intact and switch it to York Hall.

Buatsi vs Azeez will get a new date soon, hopefully before the end of the year.

But Hearn’s insinuations hurt Azeez despite the fighter stating his injury was one hundred percent genuine.

Eddie Hearn comments on Dan Azeez

“I don’t know about any injury. In boxing, you hear a lot of stuff, some stuff that’s true, some that’s not,” Hearn told talkSPORT Drive.

“I’d heard that the event wasn’t – this is just what I heard – wasn’t going particularly well. It was unlikely to take place [anyway].

“Whether that was true or not, and he ended up getting an injury, it’s very strange to get an injury on the Tuesday of fight week.

“I just think it’s strange to get an injury on the Tuesday of fight week. It very rarely happens when you’ve gone through camp.

“But, of course, injuries can happen at any time,” he added.

Azeez fires back at Hearn

Joining Jim White and Simon Jordan on the same station, Azeez fired back at Hearn.

“Do you know what? I’m all for rival promoters having a little dig here and there, but not at the expense of a fighter’s integrity and character,” Azeez told talkSPORT.

“For someone of his stature – like, come on, this is Eddie Hearn. Putting a narrative like that out there about me is quite distasteful. It’s malicious as well as harmful.

“I’m trying to not only go out there and achieve stuff in the sport for myself but also to try and be some sort of role model. To inspire the next generation that’s coming up.”

Azeez added on any potential harm to his reputation: “I work too hard. I’m too passionate about the sport. I could’ve done anything else.

“I didn’t have to box as I’ve got a degree, but I chose boxing. But I only just heard it yesterday. I’ll be honest; I was fuming.

“He might not be doing it directly to me, trying to harm me, but he’s doing it indirectly to get one over on a rival promoter, obviously.

“It’s just really poor man. It’s not going down well with me. I’m not really happy at all.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.