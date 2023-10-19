British stars back Deontay Wilder to KO Anthony Joshua

Two British stars have backed Deontay Wilder to knock Anthony Joshua out if the former heavyweight champions finally agree to fight by the end of next year.

Dates for a potential blockbuster keep being pushed back, with the latest being that April 2024 is the target date. However, Wilder himself has moved up, according to trainer Malik Scott.

The ex-WBC champion hopes to reignite talks with Andy Ruiz Jr. – If that fails, Chinese juggernaut Zhilei Zhang will become an interest.

Whatever happens, “The Bronze Bomber” remains in sedation as far as his boxing career goes. If he eventually trades blows with Joshua, the Londoner’s compatriots don’t fancy his chances.

Carl Frampton was asked his thoughts on Anthony Joshua on Simon Jordan’s Up Front Podcast. Frampton believes Joshua only stands a chance if he adopts a more aggressive style of fighting.

Deontay Wilder backed to KO Anthony Joshua

“I feel sorry for Anthony Joshua. I probably shouldn’t, given he’s an Olympic champion and multi-millionaire,” said Frampton. “He gets so much criticism.

“I think he’s caught between two styles. He isn’t sure which one to use in his fights. If he can reignite that fire like he did before, I don’t see why he can’t now.

“If AJ wants to beat someone like [Deontay] Wilder, then I think he has to be a bit more like the old AJ and have a go. But if he tries to stand off and box, I think he might get knocked out.”

Heavyweight Fabio Wardley, who fights under Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, sees a Wilder fight going the same way.

“If I was a betting man, it’s almost hard to say because I do always want to back a Brit, but I’d probably give it to Wilder,” Wardley told OUTBX.

“I think it’s very difficult, especially with how Joshua has been as of late. I think you have to edge it to Wilder.

“The way Joshua has been a bit cuter with his boxing, trying to stay at range and distance, I think that leads you in more to get caught,” he added.

For now, Wilder vs Joshua remains off the agenda. Joshua is looking to return in December. At the same time, his American rival is filming a US Reality TV show.

Once those duties are out of the way, fans can once again hope that talks hit the table again and that, this time, they won’t collapse as they have done twice before.

