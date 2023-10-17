Accuser and ‘losing’ fight named that Devin Haney ‘paid off record’

Devin Haney has named the accuser he believes told Regis Prograis that he paid to have a Mexican loss stricken from his record.

“The Dream” is incensed by Prograis after the WBC super lightweight champion went public with his outrageous accusation.

Prograis had claimed Haney was beaten during a tenure plying his trade across the border. He also asked journalists to pull Haney up during the media formalities for their December 9 collision.

“So I’m hearing Devin lost a fight in Mexico earlier in his career, but he paid to take it off his record,” Prograis aired on his social media.

“If that’s true, that’s the weakest s*** I have ever heard in boxing. The press conference is Tuesday, and reporters should not let this slide.

“Just got confirmation that it’s true. You all reporters better do your research,” he added.

Devin Haney denies paying off a loss

Haney responded after digesting what had been said. The San Francisco native also blamed the narrative on WBA champion Rolando Romero.

“Only a dumbass would believe some s*** like that. This info is coming from Rolly. That should tell you enough,” said Haney.

It wasn’t long before Prograis denied he’d spoken to their divisional rival about anything to do with Haney.

“I didn’t talk to Rolly about anything. As a matter of fact, f*** you and him. More people know about your little secret than you think – fraud.”

Sometime later, a fan pointed out the fight in question, which Haney reposted to highlight his denial of the fact.

Haney vs Garcia

The bout Prograis and Romero are supposed to have discussed occurred in April 2017. Haney squared off against Hector Garcia Montes in his final fight of ten in Mexico.

Haney won via unanimous decision over eight rounds. However, the victory on Haney’s record was claimed to be the rematch.

Of course, none of this is proven. Even locker room chat between boxing personnel doesn’t mean something is true. But Haney faces questions about the contest at forthcoming press events.

Prograis puts his WBC strap on the line against the former undisputed lightweight champion after the WBC approved a move up in weight for Haney.

Haney gave up the WBC lightweight version in exchange for an immediate crack at the 140 title.

The grudge match goes down on December 9 at the Chase Center in Las Vegas native Haney’s first home of San Francisco.

