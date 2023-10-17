Chris Eubank Jr rated in top ten Pound for Pound list, above Usyk

Chris Eubank Jr. appears on the top ten Pound for Pound list following his revenge victory over Liam Smith in Manchester last month.

The middleweight star rises above a host of big names after completing his mission with the help of Terence Crawford’s coach, Brian McIntyre.

Smith had gotten the upper hand in their first meeting eight months earlier. However, Eubank came back stronger to dominate the second encounter.

Chris Eubank Jr – Pound for Pound

According to BoxRec, which uses a system of points tallying to list the top fighters in the world, Eubank Jr. is now rated P4P ninth. Astonishingly, Oleksandr Usyk is rated at fifteen, six places below.

Jermell Charlo, Vasiliy Lomachenko, and David Benavidez also feature further down the list than the Brighton man.

Terence Crawford is top of the pile on both the BoxRec and World Boxing News lists. That’s where most of the similarities end.

The Omaha man is 40-0 and proved to be the most punishing force in the sport when taking out Errol Spence Jr. in their Pay Per View clash last summer.

Canelo Alvarez takes the number two spot. The Mexican superstar is two places lower on the WBN ratings.

Naoya Inoue is at two with WBN due to his unstoppable run to multi-weight undisputed reigns. Usyk comes in at three with WBN through no fault of his own.

Other fighters have faced better opposition in their own divisions. On the face of it, Usyk’s two victories over Anthony Joshua don’t look the best in hindsight due to his opponent’s current form.

BoxRec P4P Top 10

1 Terence Crawford

2 Canelo Alvarez

3 Dmitry Bivol

4 Naoya Inoue

5 Gervonta Davis

6 Devin Haney

7 Emanuel Navarrete

8 Shakur Stevenson

9 Chris Eubank Jr

10 Teofimo Lopez

WBN P4P Top 10

1 Terence CRAWFORD

2 Naoya INOUE

3 Oleksandr USYK

4 CANELO Alvarez

5 Dmitry BIVOL

6 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO

7 Devin HANEY

8 Shakur STEVENSON

9 Gervonta DAVIS

10 Kazuto IOKA

