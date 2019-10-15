Pound for Pound Rankings: Eubank Jr. above Usyk, Joshua and Fury?

World Boxing News

📸 Lawrence Lustig

British super-middleweight and middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. is riding high in the pound for pound ranking, according to ‘Boxing’s Record Keeper’s’.

The Brighton man last fought in January. Eubank Jr. defeated UK rival James DeGale.

On the back of this, the 30 year-old is currently rated at number 19 with BoxRec.

A points system, which is compiled after each other contest, has Eubank Jr. on a tally of 612.9 – 60 plus above Tyson Fury.

Eubank Jr. is 32 ahead of Oleksandr Usyk. Anthony Joshua is a just few shy at bang on 604.

Considering the achievements of Fury, Joshua and Usyk of late, it’s quite a compliment for the two-time IBO champion.

In regards to Eubank’s immediate future, WBN understands a move back down to middleweight could be on the cards.

A possible world title shot is in the pipeline for 2020. All the current Premier Boxing Champions belt holders at 160 to 168 remain targets for Eubank in the future.

Canelo Alvarez leads the way as the BoxRec P4P number one. WBN’s current king Vasyl Lomachenko is third.

Terence Crawford, number two with BoxRec, can only claim the seven spot with WBN due to solitary victory over Amir Khan in 2019.

Juan Estrada, Mikey Garcia, Usyk and Fury are all hovering around the WBN Top 10.

Between them, the top stars can only command places in the 20’s, 30’s and 40’s with the revamped website.

Estrada is 24 behind Joshua. While Usyk is four places above Fury at 27.

BOXREC P4P RANKINGS (Oct 2019)

Name / Points / Weight / Record / WBN Top 50 Rank

1 Saul Alvarez 1637 middleweight (52 1 2) [#2]

2 Terence Crawford 1488 welterweight (35 0 0) [#7]

3 Vasiliy Lomachenko 1301 lightweight (14 1 0) [#1]

4 Gennadiy Golovkin 1277 middleweight (40 1 1) [#5]

5 Errol Spence Jr 1249 welterweight (26 0 0) [#3]

6 Miguel Berchelt 917.4 super featherweight (36 1 0) [#21]

7 Callum Smith 890.2 super middleweight (26 0 0) [#32]

8 Leo Santa Cruz 861.0 featherweight (36 1 1) [#20]

9 Manny Pacquiao 836.4 welterweight (62 7 2) [#4]

10 Sergey Kovalev 805.5 light heavyweight (34 3 1) [#24]

11 Shawn Porter 780.3 welterweight (30 3 1) [#17]

12 Andy Ruiz Jr 754.9 heavyweight (33 1 0) [#22]

13 Daniel Jacobs 709.9 middleweight (35 3 0) [#27]

14 Danny Garcia 671.7 welterweight (35 2 0) [N/R]

15 Oleksandr Gvozdyk 660.8 light heavyweight (17 0 0) [#28]

16 Jermall Charlo 657.3 middleweight (29 0 0) [#42]

17 Dmitry Bivol 628.7 light heavyweight (17 0 0) [#33]

18 Deontay Wilder 622.3 heavyweight (41 0 1) [#14]

19 Chris Eubank Jr 612.9 super middleweight (28 2 0) [#50]

20 Gary Allen Russell Jr 609.9 featherweight (30 1 0) [#26]

NOTABLE RATINGS

23 Anthony Joshua 604.0 heavyweight (22 1 0) [#38]

24 Juan Francisco Estrada 599.3 super flyweight (40 3 0) [#9]

27 Oleksandr Usyk 580.7 heavyweight (17 0 0) [#8]

31 Tyson Fury 549.5 heavyweight (29 0 1) [#10]

46 Mikey Garcia 464.2 welterweight (39 1 0) [#11]

[N/R] = Not Ranked







EUBANK FORM

July 2017 – Arthur Abraham W UD

Oct 2017 – Avni Yildirim W KO3

February 2018 – George Groves L UD

Sept 2018 – JJ McDonagh W RET3

Feb 2019 – James DeGale W UD

WBN P4P

WBN’s pound for pound rankings are based on – World title wins, multi-weight titles, caliber of opponents and manner of victories.

Longevity and activity in a calendar year are taken into consideration.

Fighters earn more ranking points for defeating opponents also rated in the Top 50. Star ratings are based on achievement in the sport.

*Fighters who fail to arrange an upcoming fight for twelve months will, therefore, forfeit their ranking (barring injury).