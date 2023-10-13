Deontay Wilder bro Marsellos tipped to reignite Wilder vs Fury saga

The younger brother of Deontay Wilder is being linked to a potential clash with influencer boxer Tommy Fury, reigniting a five-year feud.

Marsellos Wilder has been in training since August after suffering back-to-back losses in a stop-start career. Last time out in March last year, he returned after 26 months out of action. He was defeated again, making it three losses from eight bouts.

Wilder was due to be eased back against thirteen-loss Eric Abraham after being slobberknockered by Dustin Long on his sibling’s undercard. Instead, he went down to a shocking split decision.

Deontay Wilder undercard loss

Adding to his KO against Long on the undercard of Deontay vs Luis Ortiz, Marsellos saw his career slide into obscurity. However, he still has a name that will command respect in the YouTube era.

If he can garner Fury’s interest, there’s instant money to be made from continuing where older brother Tyson and Deontay Wilder left their standout trilogy.

Campaigning at cruiserweight, Marsellos would be an ideal opponent for Fury. He only needs to get back in the win column.

Like Tommy, Marsellos has failed to live up to his famous name. This is despite both showing signs early on of devastating power.

Fury is now firmly in the crossover boxing category after failing to impress in the professional ranks, similar to his rival.

Wilder’s last seven bouts have produced three wins, two stoppage losses, a no-contest, and a points reverse. Fury seems to be the only opponent who could spark his career back to life.

Marsellos Wilder vs Tommy Fury

After his loss, Marsellos confined his return by stating: “No cuts, no bruises, no scratches, no scuffs. I’m good. I took an L in my fight. Not because I was getting beat up or struggling. I was winning comfortably.

“I made an amateurish defensive mistake in a bad lean-back position I didn’t see. But I left myself exposed to a shot out of nowhere from a southpaw style.

“The fight was waved off before I could fight through it. It’s early in my career for me to make corrections. I came from college football and jumped straight into pro boxing, for those who don’t know.

“I’m not hiding. I’m not ducking or running from nothing. But I’m in the process of learning as I go, a temporary phase.”

After returning to the gym this year, Wilder added: “I started boxing in my late twenties with no experience and no amateur career.

“I was persuaded to turn pro due to me being twenty-eight, closing in on twenty-nine beginning late, and me being very impressive with my natural skills and abilities.

“I showcased that by becoming a Golden Gloves boxing champion within five amateur fights with an opportunity to compete for regionals.”

“Professional boxing has returned to Birmingham, and I will soon.”

It’s only surprising that nobody else is talking about Fury vs Wilder in the crossover world. Marsellos could have gained a free trip to England to see the event this weekend and stir up interest.

