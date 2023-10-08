Wood KO’s Warrington as Harper stats disprove Eddie Hearn rage

Leigh Wood made an almighty turnaround happen on Saturday night as the Nottingham slugger smashed Josh Warrington after losing the earlier exchanges.

Wood was behind on the scorecards and looking weaker down the stretch. However, he pulled an equalizer out of the bag that nailed Warrington late on.

As the Leeds man stumbled to the corner at the end of round seven, the referee waved the fight off, with Warrington in no position to continue.

In the aftermath, Wood reiterated his desire to fight at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

“It wasn’t my best performance,” Wood told DAZN. “I did feel a bit groggy making the weight, but no excuses.

“That’s my best win. Josh is a two-time world champion. He has massive scalps on his record. I’m the only Brit to beat him.

“He’s a great fighter – definitely my best scalp. If we do it again, then we do it again. If not, we’ll have a new challenge. We’ll see.”

On his performance, Wood added: “I don’t know what it is about me. I haven’t got any quit in me. It’s never say die.

“It’s the same as my career. I didn’t make the best start but I turned it around and got there. It was the same as the Conlan fight.

“Write me off all you want. I’m just going to be there to the end. If I can do anything to win, I’ll do it.”

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington

Regarding the possibility of a clash on the hallowed turf of Nottingham, Eddie Hearn stated it could be in a rematch with Warrington.

“It’s going to take a big fight for Leigh Wood at the City Ground,” Hearn pointed. “I want to see the [Warrington] fight back.”

CompuBox confirmed Warrington’s dominance until the timely finish by Wood.

Warrington landed 57 power punches to Wood’s 22 in rounds three through six. Warrington was winning the fight and the seventh round right up until the closing seconds of the round.

Wood unleashed a barrage of hooks that knocked Warrington out and rendered him unable to continue.

At the time of the stoppage, Warrington had almost doubled up Wood in total punches landed and power punches landed.

Eddie Hearn’s rage over Harper vs Braekhus disproven

In the co-feature, Hearn raged over the judging of a close fight between Terri Harper and former Pound for Pound Queen Cecilia Braekhus.

Hearn said on the eventual draw: “I think Terri’s too polite. That’s an absolute joke.

“Terri Harper should be unified world champion tonight. That’s just incompetence. How can you possibly score that fight a draw?

“It’s outrageous, incompetent judging. Everybody saw it. Everyone is shaking their head here tonight.

“I cannot understand what these judges see sometimes. She won the fight comfortably. It’s a shocker.”

Despite those words, Braekhus was on top for the fight’s second half. Sadly for Hearn, CompuBox figures back the stalemate on the cards.

This was a close fight. The fighters were separated by one landed jab and six landed power punches. Harper was the more accurate fighter.

But Braekhus threw 74 more punches than Harper. She only landed five more punches [than Harper throughout].

Ironically, both fights could now be run back.

