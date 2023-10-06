Tyson Fury ‘taking the p***’ out of Francis Ngannou, says UFC star

Tyson Fury is not concerned about the threat Francis Ngannou poses whatsoever after announcing an undisputed clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury and Usyk will battle it out for the undisputed heavyweight championship months after Ngannou gets his crack at the lineal king.

Announcing the Usyk collision one month before facing Ngannou, Fury is being accused of disrespect. UFC legend and commentator Michael Bisping revealed his feelings on his YouTube channel.

Tyson Fury mocking Francis Ngannou

“He is mocking him,” Bisping pointed out. “Tyson Fury does not take him seriously. He does not respect the threat of Francis Ngannou one little bit.

“Why do I say that? It’s pretty simple. He’s already booked his next fight against Oleksandr Usyk, who is the next-best heavyweight on planet Earth.”

Bisping added: “He’s taking the p***. He doesn’t give him any credit whatsoever. Ngannou’s not a boxer. He’s a mixed martial artist. We know that.

“He’s not as tall, he’s not as fast, he’s not as skilled. But the man can bang. He can knock people out, and I’m telling you, is Tyson Fury making a massive mistake here?

“Because in the fight game, they always say, ‘Never look past your opponent. Never underestimate your opponent. Always expect the best version of them.'”

Despite the apparent one-sided nature of the contest, both men are talking a good game.

Fury vs Ngannou

“I can’t wait to get back out there under the lights,” said Fury.

“I’m looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft.

“Francis looked tough when he jumped in the ring after the Whyte fight. But there is no one tougher than me. You’ll all see that in devastating fashion on October 28.”

Ngannou stated: “I’ve been waiting to meet Tyson in the ring for the past three years. My dream was always to box and to box the best.

“After becoming the undisputed MMA Heavyweight Champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the world’s baddest man.

“All I will say to Tyson for now is he better dance in that ring because if I touch him, he’s going to sleep.”

Holding a one-punch knockout chance, Ngannou faces the daunting task of taking as much punishment as Fury wants to dish out.

Only when Fury is satisfied will the fight be over.

