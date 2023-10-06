Boxing will have an undisputed heavyweight champion for ONE day

The signing of an undisputed heavyweight championship brought cheers from fans, which are now short-lived thanks to a mandatory update.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk completed their mega-fight deal for Saudi Arabia earlier this to rapturous applause from all in the sport.

Several days later, the International Boxing Federation [IBF] made its feelings clear about the fact that Fury vs. Usyk has a two-way rematch clause.

The IBF has a long-awaited stipulation in place for Filip Hrgovic to get his shot. Add to that the sanctioning body is refusing to wait. This means Fury or Usyk will be stripped immediately if they don’t face Hrgovic first.

Having put signatures on a deal with both having the right to invoke a second fight, it’s doubtful either will want to battle Hrgovic before facing each other again.

Undisputed heavyweight champion

Therefore, the undisputed championship being in the hands of one boxer will be short-lived. It will be even shorter if Fury follows through on his previous threat.

Even with the IBF’s ruling, Fury has a distinct disdain for the organization dating back to 2015. The IBF stripped Fury of his title days after he defeated Wladimir Klitschko.

The IBF then ordered Vyacheslav Glazkov to fight Charles Martin. This opened the door for Fury’s rival, Anthony Joshua, to challenge the winner.

It left a bad taste in Fury’s mouth. Upon his return to the sport in 2018, Fury vowed never to keep the title if he won it again. He even went as far as stating he’d immediately vacate the strap.

Fury vs Usyk

If Fury is victorious against Usyk when they finally collide, “The Gypsy King” will bin the belt anyway if he lives up to his threat. The relinquishing is likely to be within hours or even the next day.

Either way, the IBF title won’t be in the hands of whoever grasps all four belts. The IBF won’t budge on Hrgovic getting his chance if Usyk wins and Fury wants a return.

“The mandatory takes priority over the rematch. Rule 3B Return Bout states, ‘No contract for a Championship contest shall contain any clause or provision – whatsoever,'” the IBF’s Lindsey Tucker told World Boxing News.

“Guaranteeing or in any way assuring or promising either contestant a return Championship contest where such clause or provision interferes with the mandatory defense of the title.”

Despite the fanfare of Fury vs. Usyk crowning the first undisputed ruler since Lennox Lewis, it could end up being an anticlimax as the IBF title moves on.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer.

Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Furthermore, follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.