Cuban heavyweight powerhouse wins easy after comeback KO

Cuban heavyweight Lenier Pero moved to 10-0 last month as the 30-year-old continued his snail’s pace run at a potential title shot.

Pero turned professional in May 2019. But in those four years, “El Justiciero” has far from used urgency in his bid to reach the top.

Four and a half years in the paid ranks bred only nine victories before taking out hapless Argentinian Guillermo Ruben Andino in one round last month.

Out-weighing his opponent by 26 pounds, Pero was never in danger in what amounted to a stay-busy exercise.

Before that, Pero had been in trouble against Viktor Faust in February. He had to score a come-from-behind triumph after being saved by the bell.

Top Heavyweight contenders

Despite his perfect record, the Mike Tyson lookalike was seen as trouble for any top heavyweights until Faust revealed those flaws.

He needs to step up his game, his opposition, and his activity if the big fights he craves are to be on the horizon.

Warning the British contenders earlier this year, Pero has a long way to go if he wants to entice the UK stars overseas.

Lenier Pero wants top names

He said: “I’m setting my sights on England. Let’s see if the Brits would like to come to fight Stateside. I would welcome them with open arms.

“I’m talking Tyson Fury, Dubois. Bring them on!”

Fury is tied up with a UFC and undisputed double in the coming months. At the same time, Dubois is likely to be accessible following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

An ongoing WBA appeal to his loss looks set to fail. Fury and Usyk have agreed to fight for all four versions of the heavyweight title in Saudi Arabia.

If Pero wants to get himself noticed, a big win before the end of the year would go a long way to helping him achieve his goals.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer.

Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.