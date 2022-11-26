Undefeated Mike Tyson lookalike is a serious heavyweight threat

Mike Tyson lookalike Lenier Pero is making his way to the summit of the highest division after enjoying a stellar amateur career.

It looks certain that Cuba has a future world heavyweight champion that could challenge the top stars in the coming years.

Pero is concentrating on making his name in the United States. It comes after signing a deal with Warriors Boxing last year.

The 30-year-old, with five knockout wins in eight bouts since turning pro in 2019, amazingly won ninety amateur bouts.

Pero’s hopes are high after beating the great Erislandy Savon three times, plus current professional Frank Sanchez five times sporting the vest.

Now, with the might of Warriors Boxing behind him, Pero is set to gain the experience needed to star in some massive stateside nights.

Mike Tyson lookalike

Not to mention that he bears an uncanny resemblance to a certain Mr. Mike Tyson during his younger days.

He’s already ranked in the top fifteen by more than one of today’s sanctioning bodies.

Pero is ready for the challenge.

“My career is about to take another turn in the right direction,” said Pero. “Everyone knows you must fight in America if you want to make it in boxing.

“I’ve made a lot of sacrifices, leaving family and friends back home, but this is what I’ve chosen to do.

“When I arrive in the States, I’m going to work extra hard to be the best version of myself. I’m excited about the next journey of my life.”

Lenier Pero

Manager Jesse Rodriguez also brought Yoelvis Gomez and Geovany Bruzon to the attention of Leon Margules.

Rodriguez cannot wait to see how they all develop.

“All three of these fighters are very special, and we are very pleased to have signed with Warriors Boxing,” he said.

“Leon Margules and Luis DeCubas Sr. have been in the boxing business for many years, and I have complete faith that they will get my guys to the top.

“These guys are young and hungry, burning to be world champions. Once we settle in America, it’s game over.”

Margules believes they have unearthed three gems that don’t need to get held back.

“Fighters with special talent like this only come around once in a lifetime. Furthermore, the plan is to move them swiftly against top contenders, like we are doing with David Morrell.”

Remember the name, Lenier Pero. You might see him holding a bonafide world heavyweight title one day soon.

