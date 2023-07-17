Why is WBC champ Tyson Fury allowed to face Francis Ngannou?

World Boxing News explains why Tyson Fury can fight Francis Ngannou and not defend his WBC heavyweight championship.

Following questions from fans on the subject, WBN decided to put the who scenario in writing for those still in the dark about how Fury vs Ngannou is taking place.

Fury could have chosen a voluntary defense from anyone in the top fifteen of the WBC ratings. However, there is no mandatory due to the WBC calling a final eliminator between Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr.

Wilder and Ruiz didn’t start negotiating in October 2022 when they should have. Wilder’s win over Helenius should have sparked talks, but Ruiz left Al Haymon with one fight on his contract.

This is because Wilder was looking elsewhere to fight Anthony Joshua or Usyk. Now that Wilder has no other options, he wants the Ruiz fight again, and talks have begun.

The winner will be mandatory for Fury. However, Fury could have chosen to face any of the top fifteen. Plenty of opponents were available, as stated here.

Fury picked the Ngannou fight as it made the most money for the least effort. It’s as simple as that.

Why is Tyson Fury allowed to fight Francis Ngannou?

The World Boxing Council has no problem with Fury fighting Ngannnou, as Wilder and Ruiz need to sort out the number one spot.

Regarding the matter, the WBC stated: “Mauricio Sulaiman said that Tyson Fury received special permission from the WBC to fight Francis Ngannou. There is no official challenger,” noted the WBC.

“He mentioned that Fury tried to close fights against Ruiz, Joshua, and Usyk. No agreement was reached.”

They added: “World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face former UFC champion Francis Ngannou on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“The fight will be a boxing match sanctioned under the traditional rules of the sport. This includes three ringside judges scoring under the ten-point system.

The WBC confirmed that the belt would not be at stake. The champion was approved to participate in the fight because he was not yet in the mandatory period of his reign.

“Tyson Fury received special permission from the WBC to fight Francis Ngannou as there is no official challenger. Fury tried to close fights against Andy Ruiz, Antony Joshua, and Oleksander Usyk.

“No agreement was reached, so it was approved for Fury to fight without the WBC title at stake.

Saudi Arabia

With a massive purse on the table in Saudi Arabia for a collision that will gain worldwide attention, Fury should be forgiven for taking the cash.

But when at least ten contenders fought all their lives to gain a top fifteen ranking in the hope of landing their dream shot, the consensus among die-hards is that “The Gypsy King” should have waited until he wasn’t the titleholder.

Fury should have dropped the belt as a courtesy to the other contenders and then plowed on with his exhibition run.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

