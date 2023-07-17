Rolando Romero’s between-fight weight gain a cause for concern

Rolando Romero was seen in Las Vegas over the weekend attending the lightweight fight between Frank Martin and Artem Harutyunyan at The Cosmopolitan.

Romero was returning to the scene of his controversial victory over Ismael Barroso as he gave interviews and made his presence known.

However, Romero’s noticeable size difference and extra bulk caught the eye. The WBA super-lightweight champion was far chunkier than usual and looked to have added more pounds than usual between fights.

Since debuting 132 pounds in 2016, Romero is campaigning eight pounds higher. By the looks of it, he could go a few more divisions higher than his current weight.

The potential to be a multi-divisional champion is there, but so is the possibility of a shorter career due to excess between his outings.

Rolando Romero’s weight gain

Romero weighed 134.25 pounds in his fight against Gervonta Davis in May 2022 and 139.4 pounds in his battle against Barroso a year later. There was nothing out of the ordinary about that fact until “Rolly” showed up in Nevada.

He must keep his weight in check, especially with a mandatory fight against Ohara Davies of the United Kingdom.

The Las Vegas native is getting older, and his metabolism is slowing down, but he’s only 27 and young in terms of the sport. Romero will be eating more to fuel his training. However, that’s only during camp this would apply.

He can’t intentionally put on weight to move up to the light welterweight division, as he only moved to 140 in his last contest.

Whatever the reason, Romero’s weight gain has been noticeable. He looked noticeably bigger last weekend in civilian form. This could impact his future performance, as he may not be as fast or agile as he was at a lower weight.

Romero’s weight gain will make him more powerful in the future. He has a strong punch; the extra weight could give him even more knockout power.

Only time will tell how Romero’s weight gain will affect his career.

Romero vs Davies

Next up for Romero will be Davies. The WBA ordered the fight on May 31, 2023, and the two fighters were given a deadline to reach an agreement. The fight is fully expected to be next for the WBA ruler.

Davies is 31 from London, England, with a record of 25-2, 18 KOs. He is a former British and Commonwealth champion. ‘Two Tanks’ has won seven straight fights since losing to Jack Catterall in 2018.

This fight has the potential to be a very entertaining one. Both fighters are aggressive and have knockout power. Davies is the more experienced fighter, but Romero is the more naturally gifted one. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Romero vs Davies will be fully decided at a purse bid on July 24. The clash should occur sometime in the fall, potentially back in Vegas.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.