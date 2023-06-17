Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan set as WBC eliminator

Undefeated top contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin will take on undefeated Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan in a WBC Lightweight Title Eliminator topping action live on SHOWTIME from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and will see future Hall of Famer and Filipino star Nonito Donaire battle Mexican contender Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC Bantamweight World Championship in the co-main event, plus top super lightweight contender Elvis Rodriguez meets former world champion Viktor Postol in a 10-round showdown opening the telecast.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Man Down Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and available for purchase through Ticketmaster.com.

“Every time Frank Martin gets in the ring, he shows why he’s a future world champion and one of the most talented fighters in the sport,” said unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr., Martin’s promoter. “I’ve been seeing him up close day after day in the gym, and I know he’s gonna look spectacular on July 15. Don’t miss this one, because you’re going to be seeing a special fighter at the top of his game.”

“Frank Martin has established himself in the top-tier of fighters in the star-studded lightweight division and can take another big step toward earning his world title shot against the tough Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan on July 15 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “With a world championship on the line between all-time great Nonito Donaire and Mexico’s Alexandro Santiago in the co-main event, and a high-level crossroads fight between Elvis Rodriguez and Viktor Postol in the telecast opener, this card sets up to deliver memorable clashes throughout the night.”

The 28-year-old Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) stamped his status as one of the elite 135-pounders in the sport last December at The Cosmopolitan as he dropped the previously unbeaten Michel Rivera on his way to a dominant unanimous decision . Martin’s initial ascent at 135-pounds saw him begin by stopping then unbeaten Jerry Perez in April 2021 before dispatching of tough contenders Jackson Marinez, Romero Duno and Ryan Kielczweski. Originally from Indianapolis, Ind., Martin now trains in the Dallas-area under the guidance of highly renowned trainer Derrick James and alongside his promoter and unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.

“Anyone who doesn’t know about me, I want to wake them up to who I am with a great performance on July 15,” said Martin. “I’m locked in and I have a lot of momentum on my side. There’s a great energy in our gym and I’m ready to show everybody what I’ve been working on. I know he’s undefeated too and coming in there to try and upset me, but we’ll be prepared for whatever he brings. I’m ready to make a statement. I’m definitely not looking past Harutyunyan, but I’m ready for the best fighters and this performance will show everyone how ready I am.”

Harutyunyan (12-0, 7 KOs) earned a Bronze medal representing Germany at the 2016 Olympics before turning pro in late 2017. Born in Armenia and now fighting out of Hamburg, Germany, Harutyunyan scored a career-best victory by knocking out then unbeaten Samuel Molina in five rounds in September 2021 and most recently defeated Humberto Galindo by unanimous decision last June. The 32-year-old will make his U.S. debut on July 15 after fighting in Germany for his first 12 outings.

“I respect all of my opponents, but Frank Martin is just my next step toward reaching my dream of becoming world champion,” said Harutyunyan. “I’m very happy to be making my U.S. debut in Las Vegas and I know that the crowd is going to love me. I’ve been training in Germany and working hard for months now. All of this is going to lead to an extraordinary win over Frank Martin.”

One of the sport’s most accomplished active fighters, Donaire (42-7, 28 KOs) has captured titles at flyweight, bantamweight, super bantamweight and featherweight. He will look to make another run at bantamweight after capturing the title with a May 2021 knockout of Nordine Oubaali and eventually a defeat to Naoya Inoue in their June 2022 rematch. Representing his native Talibon, Bohol, Philippines, Donaire’s previous campaign at bantamweight began in 2018 by upsetting then unbeaten champion Ryan Burnett in his hometown to capture a title once again, before eventually dropping the belt in the 2019 Fight of the Year in his first matchup against Inoue.

“I’m coming to the ring on July 15 to take that belt home and there’s no second option for me,” said Donaire. “I’m thankful to my team for this opportunity and I’ve been training hard to make the most of it. I’ve brought in some really fast fighters who have helped me prepare, and my team has really focused on giving me some defensive pointers. I’m ahead of schedule right now and I can’t wait to get in there.”

A native of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KOs) will compete for a bantamweight crown for the first time in his career on July 15, as he enters this fight on a three-bout winning streak since a majority decision loss to Gary Antonio Russell in November 2021. The 27-year-old had previously fought for a 115-pound championship in September 2018, battling Jerwin Ancajas to a split-draw. Santiago most recently avenged one of the draws on his record, as he stopped Antonio Nieves in seven rounds last October.

“I would like to thank my whole team for this amazing opportunity,” said Santiago. “It has been a long time coming. I have been waiting for another world title opportunity since my draw with Ancajas. Camp has been great and I’m working extremely hard. It is also a great honor to be able to share the ring with one of the greatest of my generation, Nonito Donaire. However, this is my time to shine.”

Rodríguez (14-1-1, 12 KOs) has bounced back from his first career defeat, a majority decision loss to Kenneth Sims Jr., to defeat three-straight opponents. His most recent fight came in February on SHOWTIME as he defeated Joseph Adorno by decision to follow up stoppages of Juan Pablo Romero and Juan Jose Velasco. The 27-year-old burst onto the scene with knockout victories in 10 of his first 11 fights and totaled an impressive five wins in 2020. Originally from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Rodríguez now lives and trains in Los Angeles, Calif.

“I’m very motivated to be back in the ring,” said Rodriguez. “Viktor Postol is a great fighter and warrior and has fought the best in this division. This will be an action-packed fight that no one should miss. I’m coming to prove that I deserve a title shot after this fight. Beating Postol in spectacular fashion is a statement that earns me that shot. I have a duty to myself, my family and my country to win on July 15. This is the most important fight of my career.“

A feared contender in the 140-pound division, Postol (31-4, 12 KOs) returns to the ring after a defeat to top contender Gary Antuanne Russell at The Cosmo in February 2022. Fighting out of California and originally from Ukraine, Postol, knocked out Lucas Matthysse in 2015 to capture a super lightweight world title before losing a unification showdown against Terence Crawford. Postol had won three of his previous five fights before facing Russell, with the only defeats in that stretch coming against the then-unified champion Jose Ramirez and the former undisputed champion Josh Taylor, both by decision.

“I’m very happy to be back in the ring fighting in the U.S. against a strong contender,” said Postol. “I know my opponent very well. We’ve both trained in the same with Freddie Roach and we’ve sparred together. Now we get to fight for real and prove who is better on July 15.”