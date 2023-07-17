Floyd Mayweather puts his foot in it during Zimbabwe visit

Former five-weight world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather took a short time to come under fire during a visit to Zimbabwe this month.

“Money” fulfilled a promise to make a trip to the area that was two years in the making. However, he immediately became embroiled in a political argument on his ‘Motherland Tour.’

He attended a political campaign event for the ruling ZANU PF party, which reportedly paid Mayweather’s expenses for the trip. His appearance was part of the party’s efforts to win next month’s election.

Mayweather was welcomed with a warm reception by ZANU PF supporters, who chanted his name and cheered as he took the stage.

In his speech, Mayweather praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa and promised to help him build a better Zimbabwe. He also urged young people to register to vote for the party in the upcoming election.

Floyd Mayweather in Zimbabwe

Mayweather’s visit to Zimbabwe has been met with mixed reactions. Some people have criticized him for getting involved in politics, while others have welcomed his support for Mnangagwa.

Those who have criticized Mayweather’s visit argue that he is not qualified to talk about politics and that his endorsement of Mnangagwa is a sign of the president’s desperation.

Some say Mayweather has a history of making controversial statements. Also, his presence in Zimbabwe could further polarize the country.

He’s certainly put his foot in it as far as some Zimbabwean press are concerned.

Those who have welcomed Mayweather’s visit argue that he is a respected figure in the world of sports and that his endorsement of Mnangagwa could help to boost the president’s popularity among young people.

On a positive note, Mayweather has a history of giving back to his community. It’s hoped his visit to Zimbabwe could help to raise awareness of the country’s challenges.

It is too early to say what impact Mayweather’s visit to Zimbabwe will have on the upcoming election. However, his presence in the country has generated much interest and discussion.

Mayweather is taking a break from his “Heist Tour” on the exhibition circuit to continue a globe-trotting trip he began a few years ago.

During his adventures, Mayweather will look for further sites to stage fights and garner the most money possible before eventually hanging up his gloves.

After competing in Dubai, London, Miami, and Abu Dhabi, there’s no limit to where Floyd Mayweather will fight next. Mayweather turned 46 in February.

