Tyson Fury had TEN options to choose from as WBC speak out

World Boxing News can reveal the ten options Tyson Fury could have chosen for a heavyweight title defense as the WBC speak out on the matter.

Rather than fighting Francis Ngannou in an exhibition that has no bearing on the current climate, Fury had many opponents.

Those rated in the top fifteen of the WBC Ratings, contenders who have all earned their spot, were overlooked in favor of a non-boxer.

“The Gypsy King” faces Ngannou – a former MMA champion, on October 28 in Saudi Arabia. Fans and media are disillusioned over the unfathomable decision.

Ngannou cannot box. He has zero experience in the ring and will not be able to grapple or kick Fury – that’s for certain. Therefore, having the two contest a punch-out with Fury able to use his skills looks like a one-way street in favor of the WBC ruler.

Tyson Fury should defend as WBC champion

The consensus is that Fury should defend his title as the champion. If he doesn’t want to put the coveted green and gold on the line, he should vacate and allow the next in line to contest it.

All Fury vs Ngannou serves to do is stagnate the division. It comes at a time when Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. is in the works as a final eliminator.

Wilder and Ruiz aren’t in a hurry to agree on a deal. Therefore, if they had the incentive of the championship and a purse bid, the situation could be recharged.

Those two former titleholders could have battled it out for Fury’s old belt.

Instead, World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman is happy to allow Fury to do as he pleases and engage in a nothing fight that serves no purpose but money.

“Mauricio Sulaiman said that Tyson Fury received special permission from the WBC to fight Francis Ngannou as there is no official challenger,” stated the WBC.

“He mentioned that Fury tried to close fights against Ruiz, Joshua, and Usyk. No agreement was reached.”

List of title defense options

The WBC failed to mention that Fury had a sixteen-strong list to pick from. Those three names only represented a fraction of what was on offer.

Any of those available could have eased the criticism labeled at Fury for not waiting until his career was on the wane.

The WBC list sees Wilder and Ruiz Jr. at one and two. But they have been ordered to fight that mandatory eliminator.

But Fury could take anyone from number three to fifteen, barring a trio of exceptions.

Those viable include Anthony Joshua, Frank Sanchez, Arslanbek Makhmudov, Martin Bakole, and Zhan Kossobutskiy. Also, Jared Anderson, old foe Otto Wallin, Agit Kabayel, Luis Ortiz, and Efe Ajagba.

The three off the menu were Dillian Whyte, who Fury has pulverized before. Then Joe Joyce, who is tied up with a Zhilei Zhang rematch, and Joseph Parker, his friend he won’t ever fight.

You could add Joshua, as AJ admitted he wasn’t ready when talks got underway. So Fury had nine solid options and opted for Ngannou.

It will be pushing two years since his last mandatory when Fury defends the title again.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

