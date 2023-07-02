Jared Anderson explains why he didn’t KO Charles Martin after win

Jared Anderson diminished some hype surrounding his early career after being touted as the next American heavyweight champion.

“The Real Big Baby” moved to 15-0, 14 KOs but went the distance for the first time. He defeated former world champion “Prince” Charles Martin (29-4-1, 26 KOs) via a ten-round unanimous decision Saturday evening in front of 7,234 hometown fans at Toledo’s Huntington Center.

However, two-time ruler Anthony Joshua demolished Martin in two rounds when taking his IBF title in 2017.

For Anderson, his athleticism helped him win many early rounds, not his devastating punching power. He constantly pressured Martin while pulling away to avoid any return fire.

In the third round, he switched to southpaw and dropped Martin with a counter right hook.

The 23-year-old knockout artist looked to finish. But the experienced Martin survived. By the fifth, Anderson slowed a bit, which allowed Martin to hurt him with several left hands.

Jared Anderson beats Charles Martin

Anderson adjusted by returning to his jab and increasing his output to the body, outlanding Martin in the later rounds.

He retained his WBO International and WBC USA titles with scores of 98-91 and 99-90 twice.

Anderson said, “It felt great. I had my team with me. But I got my family with me. I got Toledo with me. They showed up, and they’re we in the building.

“They were with me the entire ten rounds. I heard them all the way through. I’m grateful for my opponent. He took the fight on short notice.

“He came and performed really well. I think we put on a hell of a show for Toledo.”

Knockout fail

He continued explaining that he wasn’t looking for a knockout in the fight.

“I wanted to go the distance. It was my first time. I just wanted to make sure that I could go the distance and especially be able to withstand power for the whole ten rounds.

“He had power until the last round, and I was happy to get the rounds in.

“I think I took his best shots very well. I don’t think there was a time in the fight when I looked unsteady or couldn’t hold my own. Did it feel like he got me with a good shot and stunned me?

“No. But do I feel like he gave me a good shot and made me aware? Yes, I had to readjust and return to the game plan.”

Martin said, “I took the fight on 11 days’ notice. I did the best I could. He’s a real champion. He’ll be making his way to the top soon. I’m proud of him.

“He’s really good. He’s a crafty boxer. Usually, when I catch somebody and hurt them, I can finish them. If they don’t fall, usually, I can follow up and put them away.

“But he is like a little middleweight. He is crafty. But he was able to get out even when he was rocked. He was able to maneuver and get out of the way. He’s going to be a champion.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.