Teofimo Lopez says Floyd Mayweather targets are ‘diminishing the sport’

Undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez has fired barbs at two of the opponents Floyd Mayweather wants to face in 2021.

Mayweather has outlined his exhibition wishlist for 2021. It’s a three-bout Pay Per View treble that could net the ex-pound for pound king tens of millions of dollars.

Lopez, who defeated Vasyl Lomachenko in 2020 to become the fastest-rising boxing ruler in the world, is not impressed.

Outling his views on any internet vloggers parading as fighters, Lopez was firmly in the corner of WBN on the matter.

“Stop this YouTuber Boxing. Stop diminishing the sport that we’ve worked so hard for! Not sweet,” said Lopez.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

On Wednesday, Mayweather had revealed his eye-popping plans for this year.

“This year, I will focus on several exhibitions,” said Mayweather. “I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan again.

“Of Course, the one with (a YouTuber) and I. And if (the YouTuber’s brother) can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well.

“I also heard that 50 Cent would fight me but claims I’m too small. If (50 Cent) wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then.

“I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys. The (YouTube) brothers will make great money with the events. But with 50 Cent, It has to be “Winner Take All.”

Following the postponement of his February 20 ‘special exhibition,’ it remains a mystery whether those events will even get off the ground.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ

Furthermore, Teofimo is hoping anyone taking to the ring will engage in closer combat of skillsets.

“In order for us to bring Boxing back to its fullest, we have to fight the fights that are 50/50 competition,” pointed out Lopez.

“This is a PSA to all the promoters and fighters. Quit being prideful and make the fights happen! It’s not hard!

“Promoters, stop trying to make more money than the fighters,” he added.







A refreshing argument from Lopez. The champion wants to make history despite only having 16 pro bouts during his impressive career so far.

“Becoming the first boxer in boxing history to be undisputed back to back in two divisions,” said Lopez on his intentions over the coming years.

Regarding Mayweather, the soon-to-be 44-year-old may have his work cut out to convince the fans his 2021 run is worth the considerable PPV cash.

