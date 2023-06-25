Insightful Deontay Wilder emerges for first time since felony arrest

Heavyweight sensation Deontay Wilder is back to his philosophical ways a few months after his arrest on felony gun and drug charges.

Wilder hasn’t been seen on the social media platform Twitter since May 2. It’s his [or his PR team’s] preferred choice of channel to share rare pearls of wisdom with fans.

But Wilder is back at it and churning out a few more pearlers for his 776,000-plus followers to enjoy.

He said: “Never let anyone dim your light. We all are capable of doing multiple things in this world.

“Some people will not like what you do because they can’t figure out their problems, but that’s ok. Many will love and appreciate what you give to this world.

“My light will always shine.”

The former WBC heavyweight champion added: “You’re an amazing human being. It’s deserving to be acknowledged.

“Certain things come to an end as the years get older. It’s called growth.”

Deontay Wilder’s Pearls of Wisdom

Previous musings from the Twitter side of Wilder include some that have been questioned over whether they actually come from him.

“Why do people get mad when they see other people’s happiness oozing out of their skin?

“Ssh, come here!

“If you ask me, I think it’s called inner bedded 6ft—deep-rooted issues. If me not happy, no one’s happy—Eye’s Da Pappi.

“This insomnia disorder got a king wanting some insomnia cookies.”

“Is it arrogant to say I’m watching my general wealth grow, and the [dollars] will still rise even when I sleep?”

The 37-year-old then turned to breakfast advice by saying: “I’m [eating] some Kellogg’s Raisin Bran Crunch right now with some Lactaid milk. Enjoy milk again!

“Ain’t nothing like them midnight munchies,” before turning to life advice.

“Sheep, you only follow because you see what you can’t have and are not who you want to be in life.

“Here’s another one! – Many complain about not being rich but skipping the steps of wanting a disciplined work ethic.

“You can’t gain without having the other they work together!”

Insightful

Hashtagging ‘humans’ a couple of times, Wilder continued: “If emotional garbage is thrown your way, it’s most likely the lit·ter·er /ˈlidərər/ is Full of it and needs a release.

“There are 24 hours in a day. You are telling me there’s nothing better you have to do but complain about how hard you got it. How you can’t pay your damn bills?”

“Soaking in my peace and happiness today. Help another day, another dollar, and I didn’t give misery company. New Music Coming Soon.

“Have a better day today than yesterday. You deserve it!”

Make of that what you can.

Wilder’s final post before this week’s resurfacing was a response to reports of his arrest for a felony gun and drug charge on May 2.

He replied: “Better to be safe than sorry,” after being pulled over by cops.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.