Undisputed title path opens for Oleksandr Usyk vs Deontay Wilder

Oleksandr Usyk facing Deontay Wilder for the undisputed heavyweight title is no longer just a dream for fight fans. World Boxing News sees it as a possibility for the first half of 2024.

It’s no secret that there has been much talk around the anticipated showdown with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. A unification bout between the pair would declare the first undisputed ruler since Lennox Lewis.

However, after numerous failed attempts to make the fight happen, Usyk had to move on to a mandatory fight with Daniel Dubois. The pair will collide in August.

Will a Oleksandr Usyk vs Deontay Wilder fight happen?

So where does Wilder come in for Usyk? – Well, a recent World Boxing Council ruling on a WBC eliminator with Andy Ruiz Jr. means Wilder will get a shot at the green and gold strap if he beats his former PBC rival.

Wilder vs Ruiz could happen in September or October and leave “The Bronze Bomber” as the stipulated challenger to Fury.

Since they’ve met three times before, with Fury claiming to have won all three, there’s a potential for “The Gypsy King” to be stripped or refused to meet his old nemesis.

Should Fury drop the WBC belt, Wilder will be put forward to fight for it immediately. The WBC could then decide to sanction Usyk vs Wilder for all the marbles.

It’s certainly not a path with many obstacles, especially after Usyk signed with Skill Challenge in Saudi Arabia and Wilder is a free agent.

Undisputed

At his signing, Usyk and promoter Alex Krassyuk reiterated that the goal is undisputed.

“It is great honor and joy for me to return to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Usyk. “It’s an excellent opportunity to work with His Highness Prince Khaled.

“We want to reach our team’s goal to claim the WBC heavyweight title and to become the undisputed champion. I haven’t got any big plans, like a samurai. I have the way, the way I walk.”

“This is a chapter in the lifetime of Oleksandr and history in the making,” added Krassyuk.

Manager Egis Klimas concluded: “It is an honor for me to bring one of my best fighters, Oleksandr Usyk, to Skill Challenge Promotions.”

Looking at it with eyes wide open, it could be as simple as Fury walking away to fight a UFC star in an exhibition. That would open the door for Wilder and Ruiz to contest the full title.

Then, Skill Challenge will pull out all the stops to ensure the winner, potentially Wilder, will face Usyk next in a Saudi blockbuster.

Fans would finally get the undisputed fight they crave, with everything falling on the stalled career of Fury.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.