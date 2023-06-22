‘Little Man Complex’ thrashed as Benavidez vs Morrell collapses

Super middleweight David Morrell Jr. lashed out at David Benavidez after a fight between the pair collapsed forty-eight hours after an agreement.

Morrell took to social media to blast Benavidez to his fans.

“David Benavidez is a big b****,” said Morrell Jr. “His dad is a big fraud, always talking like he’s some tough guy.

“He’s just a small man with a little man complex. His brother wants to be a gangster who talks a lot of s*** but got knocked out by Crawford and did a horrible job in the movie Creed.

David Benavidez vs David Morrell Jr

“The Benavidez’s are a bunch of cowards. This is the guy you call The Mexican Monster? He’s a fraud. This is the guy everyone is building up.

“I see a fat insecure boy…that’s what I see. Benavidez couldn’t walk down any street in Cuba without getting his shoes taken.

“Funny he calls Canelo a duck. Who’s the duck now?”

Fans are again left disappointed as another big fight hits the scrap heap.

Earlier this week, the WBA ‘Regular’ Champion displayed his talent outside the boxing ring. He took center stage at the highly anticipated matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox.

Morrell Jr. captivated the audience at Target Field when he stepped onto the pitcher’s mound to throw out the first pitch.

Fans cheered and applauded the arrival of David Morrell Jr., who has become a rising star in the world of professional boxing.

Super middleweight

Known for his devastating knockout power and charisma, Morrell Jr. has dominated the super middleweight division since he turned professional in 2019.

His presence on the mound was that of a Cuban superstar. With the spotlight firmly fixed on him, Morrell Jr. flawlessly executed the ceremonial first pitch accurately.

“It was an incredible honor to throw out the first pitch at such an iconic sporting event,” said Morrell Jr. “Boxing has been my passion for as long as I can remember.

“Trying something new and showcasing my abilities beyond the ring is always exciting. I want to thank the Minnesota Twins and The Armory and Warriors Boxing for this unforgettable opportunity.”

David Morrell Jr.’s appearance at the game allowed fans to interact with the champion. To gain insight into his remarkable journey.

Following the ceremonial pitch, Morrell Jr. took part in an exclusive meet-and-greet session, signing autographs and engaging with fans who have supported him throughout his boxing career.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.