Alleged video footage of Gervonta Davis hit and run crash surfaces

Video footage allegedly showing Gervonta Davis crashing his Lamborghini after injuring several people has surfaced as the boxer serves out his sentence.

WJZ posted the video before it flew way under the radar. The newsreel had problems being confirmed by police and was therefore adjudged futile by some.

Gervonta Davis hit and run video footage

However, since the 2020 hit and run, both WJZ and CBS News Baltimore have stated that Davis was the driver in the clip. [WATCH HERE].

The accident happened at the same and in the exact same place where prosecutors have confirmed the Davis incident took place. Therefore, WJZ and CBS say this is the crash in question.

Davis is seen smashing into a fence before exiting the vehicle and taking off. “Tank” had just injured a pregnant woman and others who went on to press charges in the aftermath.

The multi-weight champion is currently serving a 90-day prison sentence for the crime after being allowed to remain at home.

Before the sentencing, Davis had been looking at up to seven years behind bars. The charge sheet was long, but somehow Davis managed to avoid any significant impact on his career.

Sentencing occurred two weeks after Davis broke box office records in the modern era of Pay Per View with a stoppage win over Ryan Garcia.

World Boxing News was one of the vast majority of outlets that believed Davis was about to embark on serving at least a couple of years.

Judging by the footage, Davis was lucky to get 90 days after an appalling decision not to help those in trouble due to his act.

Charge sheet

The terms came despite Tank facing four counts of failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury.

One count of failure of the driver involved in an accident to render reasonable assistance to an injured person. One count of failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to furnish req: ID and license.

Another count of vehicle driver’s failure in an accident to exhibit license to police. One count of vehicle driver’s failure involved in an accident to report to the nearest police.

One count of failure of vehicle driver in an accident to locate. Also, notify the owner of the unattended property of damage.

One count of vehicle driver’s failure in an accident to furnish required ID information in writing on unattended vehicle property.

Also, one count for each of the person driving a motor vehicle on a highway on a suspended/revoked/required license and privilege.

Finally, one count of the driver failed to stop at a steady circular red signal.

