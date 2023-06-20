Adrien Broner coach not happy with Floyd Mayweather exhibition

According to Adrien Broner’s coach, Floyd Mayweather, participating in exhibitions that end up on the unsavory side has no place on his resume.

Upon witnessing Mayweather toying with John Gotti III before an in-ring brawl erupted and an outside riot soured the whole event, trainer Kevin Cunningham aired his views.

KC said: “This s*** is beneath Floyd Mayweather,” after seeing anger between both sides descend into chaos.

The events even sparked comments from Joe Rogan on his podcast. Rogan blamed the messiness of the fight on Gotti.

Floyd Mayweather

“Floyd is just piecing him up. Even at 46, he’s the greatest of all time. This kid is really an MMA fighter,” Rogan pointed out.

“He’s a tough guy. He caught Floyd a couple of times with some little shots. But mostly, he’s just getting boxed up by literally the greatest boxer of all time.”

Rogan added on Gotti’s attempts to spoil: “He was holding on quite a bit. He wouldn’t let go and tried to hold, clinch, and hit. You can do this in MMA, so he’s protecting himself from Floyd, but he’s not letting go.”

Gotti fired back at Rogan in a somewhat more respectful manner than when the fight ended. In addition, he called for a rematch in New York.

“Joe Rogan, it was mutually called for both of us cursing at one another,” Gotti stated. “Those are the only two moments I clinched the [whole] fight. You are still the man, Joe.

“Logan Paul clinched five million times, though. But that was okay. Floyd gassed himself out. I started having brief moments, and they called it hard when everyone was on his payroll.

John Gotti rematch

“The majority spoke, you f***ing pineapple! Let’s do it again. This time, your whole team is getting left in the street.

“Me and this girl Floyd Mayweather run it back in New York. Who’s in? – This time, I’m bringing heavy hitters. Next time I fight him like a dog.”

Mayweather vs Gotti II has no legs, with a suspension from the Florida Athletic Commission handed down to the younger fighter.

He has the option to apply in New York. However, they usually won’t entertain competitors if they are out of commission elsewhere.

It’s highly doubtful that Mayweather would want to go there again, with how the whole farce ended.

Whether his whole ‘Heist Tour’ will now be called off is anyone’s guess. Probably not, even despite people being injured in Miami.

