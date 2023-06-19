Tommy Fury aims to end YouTuber boxing, fails to realize he is one

Tommy Fury has vowed to end the fad of YouTubers entering the boxing ring. However, the brother of Tyson Fury isn’t aware he’s more of a YouTube boxer these days.

In a world where professional boxing fans and those who support influencers participating on the same platforms are a very different breed, Fury has moved further towards the opposite side.

His decision to face Jake Paul was initially considered a one-off, a grudge match between two people who simply didn’t like each other. However, the longer the feud continued, it became apparent that Paul and Fury had the fight in their minds from the start.

Fury’s pro career has never taken off. And judging by the closeness of his clash with the hapless Paul, Tyson’s younger sibling would never get to the promised land of a title.

Therefore, Fury’s targeting of another influencer for his next fight – instead of reigniting his pro run, undoubtedly puts him in the YouTube bracket.

Despite this scenario, Fury is speaking as though he can save boxing fans from the trouble of ever seeing a YouTuber fight by beating another.

“Everybody knows what’s next for me [another YouTuber]. It’s being teased at the minute. Hopefully, we can get this fight over the line. I’ll knock off another YouTuber,” Fury told Sky Sports.

“That’s my plan for this year. I want to end YouTube boxing within twelve months. So that’s my plan. So we’ll see.”

He continued: “I don’t know. I take it one fight at a time. All these guys are the same to me. There’s not one that stands out from the rest. They’re all about the same.

“So anyone can get it. I’m not bothered. I’m used to growing up fighting against proper boxers. These guys are a bit of a joke.”

Fury is a YouTube Boxer

Viddal Riley, another YouTuber, is seen as a stiffer test for Fury due to his abilities in the ring. However, Fury is not on board with facing someone with a better boxing reputation.

He’s going for the most followers and, therefore, the biggest payday. Tommy freely admits it.

“All due respect to him [Riley], but he’s not a big enough draw. At the end of the day, who is he outside of boxing? He’s not really anybody.

“He’s got no global pulling power. He can’t do any pay-per-views.

“Viddal’s fighting a lot lower than me. Say what you want about the opposition, but I’m fighting at a world championship level.

“I’m doing millions of pay-per-view buys [his one and only PPV fight did reportedly between 500k and 800k buys] with all these big names.

“I’m not going to be foolish and drop down and fight Viddal Riley.”

Tommy Fury is a YouTube boxer now. Fighting a real pro in the next twelve months is the only way he can alter that view.

