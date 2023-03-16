Conor Benn and Tommy Fury handed contrasting WBC rankings

British fighters Conor Benn and Tommy Fury are back in the World Boxing Council Ratings after earning their places in different ways.
Benn is reinstated following a lack of evidence in two drug test failures. Meanwhile, Fury enters after defeating a YouTuber.
Conor Benn and Tommy Fury
Taking the number seven spot, Benn can challenge champion Errol Spence Jr. if chosen as a voluntary pick. On the other hand, Fury has plenty of work to get his shot.
Fury must beat at least two fighters above him to get into the top fifteen eventually.
Current champion Badou Jack, who won the title on the same bill as Fury, is reigning supreme. The man he defeated, Junior Makabu, enters the WBC rankings at two after relinquishing the coveted green and gold belt.
WBC Welterweight Rankings [March 2023]
1 Keith Thurman US
2 Yordenis Ugas Cuba
3 Cody Crowley Canada
4 Souleymane Cissokho France SILVER
5 Mario Barrios US CONTINENTAL AMERICAS
6 Abel Ramos US
7 Conor Benn GB
8 Egidijus Kavaliauskas Lithuania/US
9 David Avanesyan Armenia
10 Thulani Mbenge South Africa
11 Roiman Villa Venezuela
12 Raul Curiel Mexico NABF
13 Jamal James US
14 Rashidi Ellis US
15 Lucas Santamaria US
16 Alexis Rocha US
17 Giovani Santillan US
18 Keita Obara Japan
19 Shakhram Giyasov Uzbekistan
20 Omar Juarez US INTL
21 Jin Sasaki Japan
22 Blair Cobbs US
23 Custio Clayton Canada
24 Florian Marku Albania
25 Karen Chukhadzhian Ukraine
26 Ryota Toyoshima Japan
27 Michael McKinson GB
28 Quinton Randall US
29 Chris Kongo GB
30 Jamshidbek Najmitdnov Uzbekistan/US USNBC
31 Talgat Shayken Kazakhstan
32 Sabari J India AUSTRALASIA/INDIA
33 Isaac Lucero Mexico YOUTH Silver
34 Jabulani Makhense South Africa
35 Ivan Golub Ukraine
36 Jonathan Jose Hernandez Venezuela/Argentina)
37 Jordy Weiss France
38 Jon Miguez Spain
39 Panagiotis Tscochahatararidis Greece MEDITERRANEAN
40 Anas Messaoudi Belgium
WBC Cruiserweight Rankings [March 2023]
1 Noel Mikaelyan Armenia/Germany SILVER
2 Ilunga Makabu RDC
3 Thabiso Mchunu South Africa
4 Sergey Kovalev US
5 Richard Riakporhe GB
6 Chris Billam-Smith GB COMM
7 Ryan Rozicki Canada
8 Mateusz Masternak Poland
9 Yamil Alberto Peralta Argentina) INT INTL
10 Yunier Dorticos Cuba
11 Michal Cieslak Poland
12 Andrew Tabiti US
13 Olanrewaju Durodola Nigeria
14 Mike Perez Cuba/Ireland
15 Brandon Glanton US *CBP/P
16 Simone Federici Italy/US CONTINENTAL AMERICAS
17 Alante Green US NABF
18 Krzysztof Wlodarczyk Poland
19 Julio Cesar La Cruz Cuba)
20 Tommy McCarthy N. Ireland
21 Youri Kalenga Congo
22 Mikael Lawal GB BBBofC
23 Tervel Pulev Bulgaria
24 Isaac Chamberlain GB
25 Roman Fress Germany
26 Artur Mann Germany
27 Fabio Turchi Italy
28 Adrian Taylor US
29 Rolly Lambert Fogoum Cameroon/UAE) ABC ABCO
30 Efetobor Apochi Nigeria
31 Kamshybek Kunkabayev Kazakhstan
32 Vasil Ducar Czech Republic CISBB
33 Jack Massey GB
34 Armend Xhoxhaj Kosovo
35 Huseyin Cinkara Germany
36 Nikodem Jezewski Poland
37 Timur Sakulin Azerbaijan
38 Tommy Fury GB
39 Serdar Avci Turkey INTL Silver
40