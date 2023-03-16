Conor Benn and Tommy Fury handed contrasting WBC rankings

British fighters Conor Benn and Tommy Fury are back in the World Boxing Council Ratings after earning their places in different ways.

Benn is reinstated following a lack of evidence in two drug test failures. Meanwhile, Fury enters after defeating a YouTuber.

Conor Benn and Tommy Fury

Taking the number seven spot, Benn can challenge champion Errol Spence Jr. if chosen as a voluntary pick. On the other hand, Fury has plenty of work to get his shot.

Fury must beat at least two fighters above him to get into the top fifteen eventually.

Current champion Badou Jack, who won the title on the same bill as Fury, is reigning supreme. The man he defeated, Junior Makabu, enters the WBC rankings at two after relinquishing the coveted green and gold belt.

WBC Welterweight Rankings [March 2023]

1 Keith Thurman US

2 Yordenis Ugas Cuba

3 Cody Crowley Canada

4 Souleymane Cissokho France SILVER

5 Mario Barrios US CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

6 Abel Ramos US

7 Conor Benn GB

8 Egidijus Kavaliauskas Lithuania/US

9 David Avanesyan Armenia

10 Thulani Mbenge South Africa

11 Roiman Villa Venezuela

12 Raul Curiel Mexico NABF

13 Jamal James US

14 Rashidi Ellis US

15 Lucas Santamaria US

16 Alexis Rocha US

17 Giovani Santillan US

18 Keita Obara Japan

19 Shakhram Giyasov Uzbekistan

20 Omar Juarez US INTL

21 Jin Sasaki Japan

22 Blair Cobbs US

23 Custio Clayton Canada

24 Florian Marku Albania

25 Karen Chukhadzhian Ukraine

26 Ryota Toyoshima Japan

27 Michael McKinson GB

28 Quinton Randall US

29 Chris Kongo GB

30 Jamshidbek Najmitdnov Uzbekistan/US USNBC

31 Talgat Shayken Kazakhstan

32 Sabari J India AUSTRALASIA/INDIA

33 Isaac Lucero Mexico YOUTH Silver

34 Jabulani Makhense South Africa

35 Ivan Golub Ukraine

36 Jonathan Jose Hernandez Venezuela/Argentina)

37 Jordy Weiss France

38 Jon Miguez Spain

39 Panagiotis Tscochahatararidis Greece MEDITERRANEAN

40 Anas Messaoudi Belgium

WBC Cruiserweight Rankings [March 2023]

1 Noel Mikaelyan Armenia/Germany SILVER

2 Ilunga Makabu RDC

3 Thabiso Mchunu South Africa

4 Sergey Kovalev US

5 Richard Riakporhe GB

6 Chris Billam-Smith GB COMM

7 Ryan Rozicki Canada

8 Mateusz Masternak Poland

9 Yamil Alberto Peralta Argentina) INT INTL

10 Yunier Dorticos Cuba

11 Michal Cieslak Poland

12 Andrew Tabiti US

13 Olanrewaju Durodola Nigeria

14 Mike Perez Cuba/Ireland

15 Brandon Glanton US *CBP/P

16 Simone Federici Italy/US CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

17 Alante Green US NABF

18 Krzysztof Wlodarczyk Poland

19 Julio Cesar La Cruz Cuba)

20 Tommy McCarthy N. Ireland

21 Youri Kalenga Congo

22 Mikael Lawal GB BBBofC

23 Tervel Pulev Bulgaria

24 Isaac Chamberlain GB

25 Roman Fress Germany

26 Artur Mann Germany

27 Fabio Turchi Italy

28 Adrian Taylor US

29 Rolly Lambert Fogoum Cameroon/UAE) ABC ABCO

30 Efetobor Apochi Nigeria

31 Kamshybek Kunkabayev Kazakhstan

32 Vasil Ducar Czech Republic CISBB

33 Jack Massey GB

34 Armend Xhoxhaj Kosovo

35 Huseyin Cinkara Germany

36 Nikodem Jezewski Poland

37 Timur Sakulin Azerbaijan

38 Tommy Fury GB

39 Serdar Avci Turkey INTL Silver

40

