YouTuber Jake Paul loses to first boxer in delusory world title bid

Jake Paul fell at the first hurdle when he faced a ‘real’ boxer for the first time. Fighting Tyson Fury’s brother was the end of the ex-Disney child actor’s deluded world title hopes.

Tyson Fury’s brother proved to be more than he could handle as Tommy Fury handed him his first defeat. The victory for Fury came via an eight-round split decision on Sunday night at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, the contest was more of an amateur youth tournament standard than professional boxing. Both were miles away from mixing it at the top level.

Fury pushed forward aggressively at the start of the fight as Paul predictably initiated clinches to avoid significant damage.

This pattern would continue for the rest of the fight.

Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul

In the second and third rounds, Fury made a crucial adjustment. Instead of coming forward, he spent more time outside, where he could land jabs and right hands.

As the rounds progressed, Paul became frustrated with Fury’s footwork and rare combinations.

In the fifth, Paul got deducted a point for hitting Fury behind the head. That point deduction was nullified after the 23-year-old Manchester native was himself removed a point for clinching in the sixth round.

The later rounds were close, with Paul scoring a controversial knockdown from a referee who was roundly criticized for his performance. It looked more like a slip than anything else.

Fury’s early work was enough to secure the victory as two judges scored it 76-73 in his favor. The third, unfathomably, had it 75-74 for Paul.

Upon reflection on the fight, this was an impossibility.

After the contest, relief was evident on Fury’s face. He could keep his career and the Fury name from a threat by Tyson to disown him if he lost to an influencer.

“For the past two years, this has consumed my life—broken rib. I was denied access. Everybody thought I was running scared. Tonight, I made my own legacy. I am Tommy Fury,” said the former Love Island star.

“All through these past two years, I had a dream and a vision that I would win this fight. And no one believed me.

Delusion

Heading in the direction of delusion, Fury then made admissions beyond his boxing reach. He’s clearly a novice and has zero chance of becoming a world champion at any point in the future.

“Now I can stand up, and everybody can take note. It was my first main event at 23 years old. I had pressure on my shoulders, and I came through,” he added.

The pair seem set for a rematch, and why wouldn’t they, as together is the only way they can garner this kind of attention and scope in their respective boxing careers.

“This is my first main event. I’m only going to get stronger. I’m only going to get bigger. There were a lot of nerves going into that fight, but I overrode that.

“If he wants a rematch, bring it on.”

Fury vs Paul rematch

Surprisingly, Paul put his brash persona aside when he lost, possibly to ensure Fury kept his promise of a second fight.

“All respect to Tommy. He won. Don’t judge me by my wins. Judge me by my losses. I’ll come back. I think we deserve that rematch,” said Paul.

The lack of daydream didn’t last long, though, as Paul made several fantasy statements.

“It was a great fight. It was a close fight. I don’t know if I agree with the judges. I got a 10-8 round twice. So, it is what it is.

“I’ve already won in life, man. I’ve already won in every single way. I have an amazing family. Amazing friends. Amazing work ethic.

“I’ve made it farther than I ever thought I would.”

Sorry, Jake, but that wasn’t very far in boxing, considering you called out Canelo Alvarez. First boxer, first loss. End of story.

But at least they have each other.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.