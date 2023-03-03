WBC to rank Tommy Fury despite heinous 30-188 opponent record

Tommy Fury is on the verge of entering the World Boxing Council rankings system following a victory over a YouTuber who never defeated a pro boxer.
Upon closer inspection, Fury holds a record of 9-0 against opponents with a combined win rate of 30 wins to 188 losses. How that success ratio equates to a ranking in the Top 15, or even the Top 40 – for that matter – is beyond belief.
Nonetheless, as his YouTuber opponent ‘brings more eyes to the sport,’ this seemingly allows Fury to enter the ratings above several other boxers who deserved their place above the brother of Tyson Fury.
Releasing information after the Saudi Arabia victory in which Fury picked up the ‘Diriyah Belt’ established for the contest, the WBC confirmed its intentions.
Tommy Fury to be rated by the WBC
“Englishman Tommy “TNT” Fury defeated YouTuber Jake Paul by a split decision this Sunday at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
“Fury stayed long-range and used his jab effectively. Paul focused on power shots but missed most of them.
“When they were close, the fighters would usually clinch. Paul had a point deducted in the fifth round for hitting behind the head.
“Fury got deducted a point for excessive holding in the sixth round. Paul dropped Fury with a jab in the eighth round, but it was too little too late.
“Tommy prevailed on two scorecards of the Judges 76-73 and 76-73. The third saw Paul lead 75-74.
“With this win, Fury will be ranked in the World Boxing Council’s cruiserweight division, improving his record to 9-0, with four knockouts.”
Fury will now enter the list below at an unspecified number in the coming days.
WBC Cruiserweight Rankings – March 2023
1 Noel Mikaelyan Armenia/Germany SILVER
2 Thabiso Mchunu South Africa
3 Badou Jack Gambia/Sweden
4 Sergey Kovalev US
5 Richard Riakporhe GB
6 Chris Billam-Smith GB COMM
7 Ryan Rozicki Canada
8 Mateusz Masternak Poland
9 Yamil Alberto Peralta Argentina) INT INTL
10 Yunier Dorticos Cuba
11 Michal Cieslak Poland
12 Andrew Tabiti US
13 Olanrewaju Durodola Nigeria
14 Mike Perez Cuba/Ireland
15 Brandon Glanton US *CBP/P
16 Simone Federici Italy/US CONTINENTAL AMERICAS
17 Alante Green US NABF
18 Krzysztof Wlodarczyk Poland
19 Julio Cesar La Cruz Cuba)
20 Tommy McCarthy N. Ireland
21 Youri Kalenga Congo
22 Mikael Lawal GB BBBofC
23 Adam Balski Poland
24 Tervel Pulev Bulgaria
25 Isaac Chamberlain GB
26 Roman Fress Germany
27 Artur Mann Germany
28 Fabio Turchi Italy
29 Adrian Taylor US
30 Rolly Lambert Fogoum Cameroon/UAE) ABC ABCO
31 Efetobor Apochi Nigeria
32 Kamshybek Kunkabayev Kazakhstan
33 Vasil Ducar Czech Republic CISBB
34 Jack Massey GB
35 Armend Xhoxhaj Kosovo
36 Huseyin Cinkara Germany
37 Nikodem Jezewski Poland
38 Timur Sakulin Azerbaijan
39 Lenar Perez Cuba
40 Serdar Avci Turkey