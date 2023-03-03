WBC to rank Tommy Fury despite heinous 30-188 opponent record

Tommy Fury is on the verge of entering the World Boxing Council rankings system following a victory over a YouTuber who never defeated a pro boxer.

Upon closer inspection, Fury holds a record of 9-0 against opponents with a combined win rate of 30 wins to 188 losses. How that success ratio equates to a ranking in the Top 15, or even the Top 40 – for that matter – is beyond belief.

Nonetheless, as his YouTuber opponent ‘brings more eyes to the sport,’ this seemingly allows Fury to enter the ratings above several other boxers who deserved their place above the brother of Tyson Fury.

Releasing information after the Saudi Arabia victory in which Fury picked up the ‘Diriyah Belt’ established for the contest, the WBC confirmed its intentions.

Tommy Fury to be rated by the WBC

“Englishman Tommy “TNT” Fury defeated YouTuber Jake Paul by a split decision this Sunday at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“Fury stayed long-range and used his jab effectively. Paul focused on power shots but missed most of them.

“When they were close, the fighters would usually clinch. Paul had a point deducted in the fifth round for hitting behind the head.

“Fury got deducted a point for excessive holding in the sixth round. Paul dropped Fury with a jab in the eighth round, but it was too little too late.

“Tommy prevailed on two scorecards of the Judges 76-73 and 76-73. The third saw Paul lead 75-74.

“With this win, Fury will be ranked in the World Boxing Council’s cruiserweight division, improving his record to 9-0, with four knockouts.”

Fury will now enter the list below at an unspecified number in the coming days.

WBC Cruiserweight Rankings – March 2023

1 Noel Mikaelyan Armenia/Germany SILVER

2 Thabiso Mchunu South Africa

3 Badou Jack Gambia/Sweden

4 Sergey Kovalev US

5 Richard Riakporhe GB

6 Chris Billam-Smith GB COMM

7 Ryan Rozicki Canada

8 Mateusz Masternak Poland

9 Yamil Alberto Peralta Argentina) INT INTL

10 Yunier Dorticos Cuba

11 Michal Cieslak Poland

12 Andrew Tabiti US

13 Olanrewaju Durodola Nigeria

14 Mike Perez Cuba/Ireland

15 Brandon Glanton US *CBP/P

16 Simone Federici Italy/US CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

17 Alante Green US NABF

18 Krzysztof Wlodarczyk Poland

19 Julio Cesar La Cruz Cuba)

20 Tommy McCarthy N. Ireland

21 Youri Kalenga Congo

22 Mikael Lawal GB BBBofC

23 Adam Balski Poland

24 Tervel Pulev Bulgaria

25 Isaac Chamberlain GB

26 Roman Fress Germany

27 Artur Mann Germany

28 Fabio Turchi Italy

29 Adrian Taylor US

30 Rolly Lambert Fogoum Cameroon/UAE) ABC ABCO

31 Efetobor Apochi Nigeria

32 Kamshybek Kunkabayev Kazakhstan

33 Vasil Ducar Czech Republic CISBB

34 Jack Massey GB

35 Armend Xhoxhaj Kosovo

36 Huseyin Cinkara Germany

37 Nikodem Jezewski Poland

38 Timur Sakulin Azerbaijan

39 Lenar Perez Cuba

40 Serdar Avci Turkey

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.