Tyson Fury’s brother wins Sky Sports debut with no amateur fights

Roman Fury, the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, put another win in the family column after turning professional without any vested career.

Fury made his Sky Sports debut in only his second professional fight. He took a comprehensive victory over an experienced opponent – Erik Nazaryan.

Roman Fury – Tyson Fury’s brother

With no amateur experience, Fury is being forced to learn on the job. However, he looks to have all the natural talent his family name suggests.

Fury managed the range of the fight perfectly. The portly Nazaryan didn’t let a shot land on him during the four rounds of domination.

He’s got a long way to go in his career, but he undeniably showed glimpses of talent in the Sky bout against a weaker fighter.

Also on the card at York Hall, some of the UK’s finest up-and-coming talent was featured live on the Sky Sports Boxing Youtube Channel.

They were competing on the undercard of Frazer Clarke vs Mariusz Wach.

Hassan Azim especially put the 147lb division on notice with another savage knockout victory that further cemented him as one of the best prospects in the country.

Sam Gilley provided a career-best performance to take his victory.

Results:

Sam Gilley Def. Ellis Corrie – KO Rd 6 (2:52)

Sam Gilley topped off a stunning performance with a perfectly timed left hook to the body. Ellis Corrie was forced to the canvas writhing in pain. The referee did not even attempt to count to ten due to the brutality of the knockdown.

Gilley is a former English Champion and showed he deserves to fight at an even higher level than that tonight with a confident, classy performance across all six rounds against an opponent that had only lost once before and had never been stopped in Ellis Corrie.

Hassan Azim Def. Ruben Angelo – TKO Rd 1 (1:35)

Brother of equally heavy-handed brother Adam, Hassan, ‘The Hitman’ Azim, made a huge statement with the 4th stoppage within the first two rounds of his seven-fight professional career. Azim blasted a natural Middleweight in Ruben Angelo with a barrage of straight right hands and uppercuts that sent him stumbling across the ring before Azim deployed another rapid 1-2 to send him to the canvas.

Despite rising from the floor before the count of 10, the referee judged that Angelo could not continue. Like his brother, Hassan Azim looks one of the most exciting prospects in British boxing and is set to fight for World Championships later in his career.

Joshua Gustave Def. Remi Scholer – PTS (60-53)

Talented Middleweight prospect Joshua Gustave came within seconds of a stoppage in the final round of the fifth fight of his professional career. He floored Remi Scholer with a brutal left hook into the solar plexus, leaving the Frenchman to collapse on the canvas.

Scholer showed incredible durability to rise back to his feet. He survived the round by the skin of his teeth. Gustave still took a tremendous victory in his Sky Sports debut and looks set for success in the future.

