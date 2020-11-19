Hassan Azim to make pro debut on Golden Contract undercard

Hassan Azim’s long-awaited professional debut will now take place on next month’s GoldenContract card.

The show takes place on Wednesday 2 December at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

Azim’s debut was initially set to take place earlier in November before a positive COVID-19 test forced the postponement, but he’s excited to be back so soon after initially planned.

Azim said: “I am glad that the fight has been rearranged so quickly. It was unfortunate last time, but I say that everything happens for a reason so maybe my destiny was to fight on December 2.

“My mindset stays the same and the only thing that changes is the date. I am at my maximum fitness level and have peaked at the right time, so to hear the news of the fight being rearranged has made my day.”

Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re pleased to get Hassan Azim’s professional debut added to December 2nd’s action-packed Golden Contract card.

“It was a shame when he couldn’t make his professional debut earlier this month due to COVID-19, so it’s great that he’s 100% healthy and we can get it rescheduled so quickly.”

It means that brothers Hassan and Adam Azim will both make their debut on the same card, with Adam entering the paid ranks with a fight against Ed Harrison.

Elsewhere on the show, Jazza Dickens takes on Ryan Walsh in the Golden Contract featherweight final, Ricards Bolotniks faces Serge Michel in the light-heavyweight final, Danny Dignum meets Gino Kanters, and Daniel Egbunike meets Harlem Eubank.