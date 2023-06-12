Gervonta Davis holds earning power cards despite Teofimo win

Gervonta Davis remains the biggest draw in boxing between 135 and 140 pounds despite Teofimo Lopez claiming a superb victory to become a two-weight champion.

As a debate opened up on social media in the wake of Lopez inflicting a second loss on Taylor, it was down to Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe to speak up once again.

Amid comments regarding who was higher Pound for Pound and who had the most earning power, Ellerbe put a few detractors of Tank straight.

“Tank is coming off a massive fight making tens of millions [of dollars]. Setting his kids’ future up for life,” pointed out Ellerbe.

“Teo is coming off a tremendous win to become champ again. According to him, he made a million [dollars] in the fight. Yeah, genius, you are right. It’s no comparison.”

Gervonta Davis vs Teofimo Lopez

He added: “The business you generate will dictate your bottom line when you are a ‘star.’ Tank vs Ryan just had a 23-million-dollar gate alone. Meanwhile, Teo had a great performance and crowd in the MSG Theater. But it probably generated 600 thousand or a little more.”

Reminding Lopez fans that his father predicted his fight with George Kambosos Jr. would sell two million PPVs, Ellerbe added: “A-side we got JLo, and we are doing two million buys.”

“It’s probably the most idiotic comment I’ve heard from a trainer/manager in the last twenty years. The sad part is his delusional a** believed this nonsense.”

At the time, Ellerbe stated: “Wishing him [Teofimo Lopez] a speedy recovery. COVID is no joke. It has damaged so many families around the world.

“Teo and his pops have told everyone they predict two million PPV buys for his fight against Kambosas.

“One thing for sure before testing positive, ticket sales were completely trash!”

PPV figures

On today’s figures, Ellerbe concluded: “What fighters are making that kind of bread he’s referencing? The fighters who are getting it are the ones generating substantial revenue.

“The old man will have a field day with this one. I sure can’t say that, but Teo can say he has big wins over unified and undisputed champs, and I made a million dollars despite my two big wins.

“What happens when he goes to the bank and asks the teller what can I get in exchange for this belt I just won off the champ?”

Despite the win, Teofimo Lopez seems no closer to a fight with Gervonta Davis judging by those comments.

