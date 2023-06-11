Teofimo Lopez in weird career decision after Josh Taylor apology

Teofimo Lopez apologized to Josh Taylor after they shared twelve rounds in New York but later made one of the strangest career decisions a new world champion could undertake.

At 25, Lopez made a shocking retirement announcement that is up there with all the weird stuff he spoke during fight week.

Despite reclaiming a bonafide championship and becoming a two-weight ruler, Lopez took to Instagram to address his fans.

Teofimo Lopez retires

“What a relief! Retired at the Top. Thank you, boxing, for the amazing life you’ve provided for me and my entire loved ones!”

The dumbfounding statement came hours after Lopez looked Taylor square in the eye and apologized for making death threats.

“I think I let my emotions get the best of me. I do not want to take your life. But I want you to go back to your family. I apologize as a man,” he said to the ESPN cameras.

He added: “Josh Taylor is a tough dude. I can see why he beat so many fighters. But you’ve got to counter the counterpuncher.

“You’ve got to outsmart the man and get in there. And I did that. I think I did enough. This is what it is all about.”

On why he caused so much debate during the build-up, Lopez stated: “I questioned myself for a good reason. You guys don’t understand.

“I’ve always been my worst critic. And you guys got a little glimpse of it. But I’ve just got to ask you one thing, only one thing. Do I still got it?

“I’m so grateful. This was about fixing what we needed to. That’s why I don’t leave my coach [father, Teofimo Sr.]. I trust in him a lot.”

Taylor rematch unlikely

Taylor mentioned a potential rematch with Lopez in the aftermath. However, even if Lopez does fight again – which is highly likely – the fight was one-sided despite awful judges [two had it 115-113] scorecards.

The Scot said: “I know I can beat him still. I’d love to do it again. But he’s the champ, so the ball is in his court.”

Lopez will undoubtedly look to share the ring with Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, or Ryan Garcia next. However, the WBO could set a mandatory challenger for the new holder.

Jack Catterall, the first man to beat Taylor, still has unfinished business with “The Tartan Tornado,” having been robbed of a rock-solid victory when the pair first met.

That should be Taylor’s first port of call, perhaps after returning to winning ways.

