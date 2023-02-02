Kell Brook apologizes, admits faults in viral drug-taking video

Former welterweight champion Kell Brook has held his hands up and apologized after a video of him taking drugs went viral among boxing fans.

“The Special One” was filmed snorting a line of cocaine by an acquaintance, subsequently circulating in the public domain.

Brook has now released a statement after facing criticism for his actions.

Kell Brook apologizes

“I messed up. I hold my hands up and want to apologize to my family, gym friends, and fans,” said Brook.

“It’s no secret that I struggle with mental health. I’m finding retirement really hard.

“I’m actively seeking the help I need to get me on the right path. Again I apologize for the hurt I’ve caused,” he added.

Retiring after beating career rival Amir Khan in 2022, Brook has been linked with a comeback ever since the stoppage win.

Facing the winner of a Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr. rematch remains on the cards – if Brook can keep his nose clean.

Conor Benn is another target for former promoter Eddie Hearn. He wants Brook to agree on a deal to face Benn on DAZN despite the pair splitting.

Party lifestyle

It’s no secret to anyone involved in boxing that Brook likes to indulge in between training camps. Many fights have been postponed or called off due to Brook’s excess rather than a bonafide injury.

The Sheffield man goes hard in and out of the gym. A trait that has landed him in hot water due to the nature of the video released.

Brook has to choose his friends wisely, moving forward if he is to have a chance to resurrect his career for one more shot at glory.

Fans were brutal in their assessment of Brook when months passed before he stepped back into the gym.

One said his demeanor changed after hanging up his gloves: “He looks lost and like something is missing, something he’ll never get back. Anyone who’s suffered real loss will understand.

“He looks depressed. I hope he is ok. It sounds like he is struggling,” were just some of the quips on Brook.

Another added: “That man’s gone from throwing chocolate brownies to eating them,”

An apology is a good start after Brook’s team initially denied his actions in the clip as a joke.

