Gervonta Davis robbed of six figures the day he got sent to jail

Gervonta Davis faced a double whammy on the day a judge sent him to prison for violating the terms of his sentencing after the Baltimore fighter was robbed.

Davis found himself behind bars for the remaining two months of a 90-day punishment for his part in a hit-and-run incident in November 2020.

As Judge Althea M. Handy ordered the lightweight star to be locked up, thieves broke into the second home of Davis in Parkland, Florida.

Gervonta Davis robbery

Michael Tomko, the attorney for Davis throughout his legal troubles, reported the boxer’s Florida mansion was burglarized and ransacked after his home detention sentence was canceled.

The Baltimore Banner reports that Tomko outlined “personal belongings including prized boxing regalia and several collector automobiles were taken. Furthermore, the haul is said to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Furthermore, Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery that happened on June 2, alongside the “possible existence of other threats” to Davis.

It’s unlikely Davis would have been able to stop the crime, though. At the time, he was due to stay with coach Calvin Ford in Baltimore. Those terms were laid down at sentencing, which Davis chose not to follow.

Instead, he bought a $3.4 million Condo, having initially stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel. This was a clear violation and saw Davis incarcerated until early August.

He also has to complete 200 hours of community service. Until then, Davis won’t be able to compete in the ring and will remain on 29-0 with 27 knockouts.

Davis disputes jail term

Disputing the stipulation from Judge Handy, Davis released a voice message to fans on social media despite being in jail.

Davis stated: “This judge is crazy. They saw I bought a property. I did everything in my power to listen to my lawyers.

“I listened to everyone to a ‘T.’ But she’s mad that I brought a property. That’s why I’m sitting in jail.”

In addition, David stated his displeasure at not being able to serve his sentence in luxury.

“She wanted me to be in an apartment. She wanted me to be in a one-bedroom apartment. I couldn’t take that.

“She wanted me to stay in a one-bedroom apartment where I couldn’t have my kids or anything.

“I wanted to shed some light on this situation. She’s taking advantage of me. She’s doing stuff that’s not right to me. I just had to shed light on this situation.

The robbery is another blow for Davis, who recently broke barriers with a million-plus Pay Per View success opposite Golden Boy’s Ryan Garcia.

