Oscar De La Hoya blames KO on Ryan Garcia, tells him to ‘man up’

Oscar De La Hoya told Ryan Garcia to ‘man up’ after his superstar fighter complained about the compassion shown at the post-fight press conference to his first loss.

Garcia has spoken about the aftermath following a knockout defeat to Gervonta Davis on April 22. “Kingry” revealed he felt unloved in the fallout.

“After the fight, nobody was there for me. My team just didn’t come to the press conference,” he told Bradley Martyn.

“Somebody betrayed me in camp. I was left with that. I had Tank’s team care about me more than my own team.”

However, it didn’t take De La Hoya long to respond. The Golden Boy boss has constantly been on social media lately, blasting fans at every opportunity.

Once he got wind of Garcia’s complaints, the former world champion unleashed.

Oscar De La Hoya unleashes on Ryan Garcia

“WTF, Ryan Garcia! – It’s been almost two months, and you’re still crying about the post-presser?

“The blame for your loss is on you and your ‘advisor,’ Lupe. He is the only one who pushed you to accept that insane rehydration clause. That is the reason you lost. Man up. Own that.”

He added: “Also, you keep saying, ‘Tank’s team offered more support for you,’ – blah blah blah. Bro, they set you up to lose with that rehydration clause.

“Most importantly, Al Haymon didn’t show up the entire week. Actually, he never shows up. How’s that for ‘support?’”

Also, you keep saying “tanks team offered more support for you” blah blah blah. Bro they SET YOU UP TO LOSE with that rehydration clause and most importantly…AL HAYMON DIDNT EVEN SHOW UP THE ENTIRE WEEK. Actually, he NEVER shows up. How’s that for “support”??? — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) June 2, 2023

After being told by fans that he’ll soon have no big names left at his company if this kind of incident keeps happening with his boxers, De La Hoya snapped back.

“You idiots, we have a solid binding contract.”

Nonetheless, it’s hard to see Garcia sticking around with De La Hoya as the cracks formed a few years ago continue to widen.

Future partnership

In addition, regarding his future with De La Hoya after the Davis loss, Garcia stated: “I haven’t talked to anyone about how I will move forward.

“I’m taking time to think about a lot of things. I wanted to make that very clear.”

He dismissed De La Hoya’s plans to resurrect an event opposite the great Manny Pacquiao.

This isn’t happening! – I said what I wanted. It’s frustrating. [I’m] tired of this.”

That final statement happened just hours before the latest blow-up. If the pair get through this to another fight, as suggested by De La Hoya, it seems like that would be a miracle as things lie.

Oscar De La Hoya may have to rethink his social media strategy in the future as his reputation continues to take a hit due to his triggering activity on those channels.

