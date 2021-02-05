Pacquiao coach: Fury survived Deontay Wilder, Dawejko dropped Joshua

Esther Lin

Manny Pacquiao coach Justin Fortune was at his outspoken best when recently discussing Tyson Fury getting up from a haymaker unleashed by Deontay Wilder.

Fortune, ready to work with Pacquiao for his return this spring, was asked his opinion on Fury’s clash with Anthony Joshua.

As usual, the straight-shooter hit the subject with both barrels.

Pointing back to Fury’s miracle in Los Angeles when he survived a final-round double shotgun from Wilder despite looking out for the count, Fortune also mentioned the infamous sparring session that World Boxing News exclusively broke the news of in June 2019.

Joshua’s revelation came just days after Andy Ruiz Jr. took his world titles at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York.

DEONTAY WILDER DEVASTATION

Asked by Elie Seckbach, who wins the UK heavyweight super-fight, Fortune responded: “Fury. Joshua is tall. Fury is taller, and he is much more experienced.

“Fury is an octopus, and he will talk s— in your ear for twelve rounds.

“And Fury”s got a better chin than Joshua. He got up from Deontay Wilder’s devastating right hand. Dawejko dropped Joshua,” he added.

FORTUNE TELLER

Offering his wisdom on several other bouts, that may or may not come to pass, Fortune continued: “Teofimo Lopez destroys George Kambosos Jr. (also Australian) And I am Australian!

But I am also a realist, and he’s (Teo) a different caliber fighter.”

On Teofimo Lopez vs. Devin Haney, he stated: “That’s a good fight.

“Haneys a better fighter, and that one I will watch.”

Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola?

“Ruiz. Andy Ruiz, in shape, beats a whole bunch of people.

“He just has to show some discipline and get in shape. He is a very, very good fighter. He’s strong and fast.”







David Benavidez vs. Jermall Charlo?

“Benavidez. Much much stronger and just big.

Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant?

Plant.

FURY vs AJ

Regarding Fury vs. AJ, talks seem to be ongoing for an age after being opened up prior to the holiday period late last year.

So far, Fury vs. Joshua talks hit ‘agreed’ status publicly on more than one occasion. UK fans are now playing the waiting game for the details.

Due to the pandemic ravaging British soil, organizers are looking elsewhere – for at least the first of two bouts.

The second has a slight possibility of happening on the pair’s home soil as dates in the summer of 2021 and winter of 2021 take consideration.

Should the fight be a grueling one and either champion suffer an injury, the rematch could be delayed until the summer of 2022 and happen at Wembley Stadium.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.