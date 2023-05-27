Punch stat puts Anthony Joshua in huge danger versus Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could be set to battle this summer. WBN looks at what the stats predict for the blockbuster clash.

Everyone in the UK asks what would happen if they met in a British super-fight with the WBC heavyweight title on the line.

If Joshua and Fury were to meet in the ring, the latest stats show that it could be the fight for Joshua. His career cannot take another defeat.

Fury is tipped to win the contest within ten rounds.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua analysis

The data collected pitted the two boxers’ records against each other. Metrics such as knockouts by round, average punches thrown and landed per round, and highest output round were analyzed.

AJ’s most vital hope could be found in his highest output record, the round where a fighter lands and throws the most punches. In AJ’s ‘best’ round, compared to Fury, he lands 16 punches from 41 thrown – a success rate of 39% and would equal out at getting hit once every eleven seconds.

Compare this to Fury’s highest output round, the tenth, where he throws an impressive 62 punches. But only hit his intended target with 24% [15], one less than AJ. This could make all the difference in the ring if Josuha could capitalize.

The one stat that stands out above all others is the fact below. Joshua doesn’t like getting hit. That’s precisely what Fury is about time and time again.

Looking at the average of more punches per round offers Fury hope. The Gypsy King typically throws an impressive 47 punches in a round. Therefore, the fighter lands just under a quarter of them [12]. If you’re in the ring with him, you’re getting hit, on average, every fifteen seconds.

On the other hand, on average, Joshua lands just one less punch than Fury. He lands eleven in a typical round. That’s from 35 attempted hits to his opponent, meaning his success ratio is slightly better than his potential challenger, at 31%.

Fury is the favorite

In terms of professional careers, it’s Fury who has stepped into the ring the most and can offer the most experience.

The Manchester-born fighter has fought 34 times as a pro over his 15-year career. That’s compared to AJ, who has six fewer fights. However, Joshua can add his high-quality two-year amateur stint to his CV.

Regarding professional knockouts, Joshua is two behind Fury. But given AJ has fewer pro fights, his record betters Fury’s with a 78% KO rate to 70% on his rival’s behalf.

Looking at when the two fighters knock out their opponents could give us an exciting insight into what round a potential encounter could be decided. If AJ is to take the W, expect him to have to go for it early on.

The two-time world champ has sixteen knockouts in the opening three rounds of his fights. An astonishing 76% of his match-ups have been over just a quarter of the way through. AJ’s most lethal round is the second, where he has bested eight opponents.

For Fury, who has fewer knockout results in his career, it’s the fifth round where he is most prolific, having taken out four fighters at that stage of the fight.

Furthermore, Fury begins the overwhelming favorite judging by recent form.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.