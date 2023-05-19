Scott Fitzgerald begins ten-month prison term ahead of August trial

Former British super welterweight champion Scott Fitzgerald faces an uncertain future in the sport after beginning a prison term of almost a year.

Fitzgerald, known as ‘Mad Man,’ got given a ten months sentence at His Majesty’s pleasure after a fight in his native Preston.

The 31-year-old stood accused of breaking a victim’s jaw and was subsequently convicted and locked up. According to testimony, “Fitzy” laid out a man with a single punch, using his boxing skills negatively.

A 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Fitzgerald had seen his career elevated after he defeated fellow amateur star Anthony Fowler and rival Ted Cheeseman.

Scott Fitzerald begins prison term

Undefeated in fifteen bouts with ten stoppages, the ex-Matchroom star was tipped for a world title shot by 2023. However, Fitzgerald is languishing in jail instead of facing one of the world’s best for a coveted championship.

Prosecutor Paul Brookwel informed Preston Crown Court that Fitzgerald was known in the area and the public house where the incident occurred last November.

The fighter had initially claimed self-defense but eventually pled guilty to the charges of grievous bodily harm. Fitzgerald’s lawyer Ayaz Qazi argued his case for a light sentence.

Qazi said: “With the prospect of a glittering career ahead, why has violence traveled with him to the public domain?

“He is utterly aghast and ashamed of how he was behaving. His loutish and disorderly behavior in public.”

He added that addiction was at the root of Fitzgerald’s problems over the past two years.

A trained boxer assaulted a member of the public

Judge Richard Archer stated there was no excuse for a trained pugilist to use his fists on any member of the public.

“You know, you are somebody who is supposed to be trained to control aggression and channel it for the purposes of professional sport. It is entirely unacceptable when you behave that way, even by your own admission, under the influence of drink and drugs.

“You risk very serious consequences for your victim.”

He added: “A professional boxer under the influence cannot charge the power in those fists. It could all so easily have rendered a man – not just unconscious – but dead.

“It is fortunate you are not facing a much more serious charge. There are many people who face those charges based on a single blow.

“As it stands, fortunately for your victim and fortunately for you, the offense you are facing is far less serious but nonetheless troubling. #

“It has already had professional and personal consequences for you,” Archer concluded.

Future trial

As a result, Fitzgerald lost his license to box, his promotional deal with Eddie Hearn, his Lonsdale Belt, and his freedom. But that may not be the end of it for Scott Fitzgerald.

His former partner has accused him of serious assault and rape. This future scenario could only add further to his woes.

A trial was initially set for March. It has since been delayed and is scheduled to begin on August 14 as he serves out his first sentence.

