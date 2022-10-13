Scott Fitzgerald emerges from rehab, 18 months in the wilderness

Former British super-welterweight champion Scott Fitzgerald has emerged from an eighteen-month stint in the wilderness.

Returning to social media, Fitzgerald posted highlights from a holiday where he enjoyed a shisha pipe and cliff diving.

How long has Scott Fitzgerald been out of boxing?

One thing Fitzgerald is yet to mention is a return to the boxing ring. It’s been 80 weeks since Fitzgerland mentioned the sport online after marking the second anniversary of defeating Brit rival Anthony Fowler.

It’s been three and seven months since Fitzgerland made his UK breakthrough by beating Fowler in Liverpool.

The win at the Echo Arena, not called the M and S Bank Arena, formed part of a stellar 2019 for the Preston native.

He went on to defeat Ted Cheeseman five months after Fowler and was hot property in British boxing.

But that’s where it all went wrong. Enduring outside-of-the-ring problems, which included brushes with the law and a short stint as a vagrant, dogged Fitzgerland after the Cheeseman victory.

Sporting Chance

Substance abuse, gambling, and mental health issues largely kept Fitzgerland from the gym.

He did return to action in May 2021 after seventeen months out to score a TKO over Gregory Trenel. But since then, he’s been off the radar for a similar period.

The last time Fitzgerald mentioned training for a fight was two-and-a-half years ago.

He said: “My first Jeffrey Hill [run] in about eight months. I’m still plowing up them and have been doing them since I was 13,

“I still always finished first whether I’d slept or not. I used to make sure I did Jeff nearly every Saturday for years. [These are] Joe Calzaghe-style hills!”

On his rehab stint, Fitzgerald added: “Just spent twelve days in London at Sporting Chance Rehab Centre where I’ve been to my first ever AA and GA meetings.

Addictions

“I’ve learned so much there about how my head works, about gambling, alcohol, and other addictions. I’ve learned how to combat them all for good.

“I’m ready to go. [I’m] eleven stone. I’m a monster, and they are all in big big trouble!

“Big fights are coming, hopefully, June, then September, Eddie [Hearn, who doesn’t work with Scott any longer] has told me.

“Who knows, though, with the old corona [virus] knocking about. These two lads on the Sporting Chance with me are top boys!

“Met a load of top people through Sporting Chance. I really appreciated the opportunity. Thanks to my manager, Steve Woods, for funding the job.

“I know he cares about me [he’s a top man]. Eddie is alright as well, believe it or not. He’s looking after me!

“I’m after world titles. The Mexicans and Americans can get it. Keithy [coach, got me] working very hard. He’s hungry for a scrap!”

Scott Fitzgerald comeback

Sadly for Fitzgerald, he’s no longer on the Matchroom Boxing roster after struggling during the pandemic. His mental state worsened during the lockdown, and gladly, he’s emerged from the other side after the restrictions have fully ended.

Whether a world title shot will come depends solely on how long Scott Fitzgerald can keep it together. With Kell Brook and Liam Smith looking for fights at 154 and above, there are plenty of opportunities for a fit and well “Mad Man” in 2023.

A rematch with Fowler would also intrigue if “Fitzy” can get back to full fitness.

However, Fitzgerald has a rape charge hanging over his head, having pleaded not guilty back in May. He also didn’t possess a boxing license over the summer.

It’s not yet known whether he has reapplied ahead of the legal trial due to begin in March of 2023.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.