EXCLUSIVE: BBBofC comment on Scott Fitzgerald, Martin Bakole issues

The British Boxing Board of Control has confirmed to WBN they are keeping a close eye on both Scott Fitzgerald and Martin Bakole following recent behavior.

Signed to Matchroom Boxing, Fitzgerald and Bakole have been involved in shocking circumstances during the coronavirus lockdown.

For his part, Preston-born Fitzgerald has been displaying a disturbing mental state on social media. Before and after having been arrested for an alleged assault.

Bakole, on the other hand, shared a child sex abuse video on his Twitter account. It came accompanied by emojis condemning the actions in the clip.

On the back of suspending another Eddie Hearn-promoted fighter in Billy Joe Saunders, WBN reached out to the BBBofC for clarification on Fitzgerald and Bakole.

Saunders had made a joke video of himself giving advice on domestic violence.

A spokesperson for the Board exclusively told World Boxing News: “General Secretary Robert Smith has advised that Scott’s license has been suspended.

“Martin Bakole is not licensed by the British Boxing Board of Control. However, (the BBBofC) is aware of the situation and will monitor accordingly,” they added.

It’s further evidence that the current COVID-19 rules seem to be upsetting the rhythm of boxers in the United Kingdom. Potentially, alongside bad judgement, they are playing some role in these incidents.

Whatever the case may be, British super-welterweight title-holder Fitzgerald faces prison time if found guilty. Bakole has been roundly criticized by fans and tarred with a brush he certainly won’t want moving forward.

MAD MAN

This is despite Fitzgerald tagging Hearn in several of his worrying posts on Instagram and Twitter.

Gladly, over the last 24-hour period, no new activity has been recorded of either of the accounts belonging to the ‘Mad Man’.

Partly because he was re-arrested for breaching bail conditions on Tuesday.

Fitzgerald has obviously struggled to deal with his new-found status as Lonsdale Belt holder. This is despite recording two superb victories in 2019.

Taking the strap by beating Anthony Fowler during a grudge match in the Liverpool man’s own backyard, the 28-year-old followed it up with an impressive win over Ted Cheeseman.

His record now stands at 14-0. A rematch with Fowler was on the cards in 2020 until the ongoing virus struck.

Congo-born Scottish-based heavyweight Bakole, who was signed to Anthony Joshua’s AJBXNG stable and fought on Sky Sports last year, has lost just once in 16 contests.