The tragedy of a slain fighter Manny Pacquiao tried in vain to save

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao’s attempts to save a fighter injured in one of his promotions failed at the cost of tragic Kenneth Egano’s life.

Egano was just 22 years old and trying to better his career by participating in a TV show produced by Pacquiao. The show was entitled ‘Blow by Blow’ but quickly went from a finale against Jason Facularin to the ultimate cost.

Reports in the Philippines state Egano died after being taken to a hospital. Despite winning the bout over eight rounds at Imus Sports Gymnasium in Cavite, he got into difficulty.

The bantamweight collapsed in the corner as judges Carlo Baluyut [77-74], Antonio Comia [76-75], and Danilo Lopez [76-75] all carded in his favor.

After the victory, Egano’s professional boxing record improved to 7-1. However, it came at the ultimate cost, as he slipped into a coma before succumbing to a brain hemorrhage.

Known as “Eltiribli” [Eligible in English], Egano’s plight was followed closely as Pacquiao paid for the medical treatment that couldn’t ultimately save his life.

The Filipino Games and Amusements Board released a statement as Pacquiao’s worst fears came true.

“The entire agency of Games and Amusements Board (GAB) mourns the passing of professional boxer Kenneth Egano,” they said. “Our condolences to Kenneth’s family, relatives, and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Manny Pacquiao tribute to Kenneth Egano

Pacquaio added: “There is nothing more precious than human life,” he said.

“Boxing is truly a dangerous sport. The boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line. Other sports you play, but you don’t play boxing.”

The eight-weight world champion had nothing further to add after putting on the event that saw Egano become another statistic in the most brutal and dangerous sport of all.

It’s another horrific happening for Pacquiao to digest. In 1995, his friend Eugene Barutag died after being knocked out in his third fight against twenty-loss Ranny Andagan.

Topping the bill at Padre Paredes Basketball Court in Manila, Pacquiao defeated Rolando Toyogon and dedicated his win to Barutag. Despite the death witnessed by many, including Pacquiao, he had no choice but to fight later that night.

There were no paramedics on standby in case of emergency. Barutag was rushed to Jose Reyes Memorial Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

His opponent Facularin was apologetic despite playing no intentional part in the consequences of a boxing bout going tragically wrong.

“I didn’t expect this to happen when we did our best. Why did it happen to us? – I am sorry that it happened. I hope you’re in a good place.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.