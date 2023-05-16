Adrien Broner’s ‘Return to Glory’ looks to be anything but

Adrien Broner is making a comeback to action. However, you wouldn’t know it if you didn’t seek the information.

The fanfare surrounding Broner’s fight with Bill Hutchinson leaves much to be desired. Considering Broner is a four-weight ruler, the furor over his comeback is less than impressive.

Broner is returning on June 9. It’s less than three weeks away, as Don King’s team announced at a press conference that he or his fighter didn’t even attend.

The problem is, there aren’t many who know about it. World Boxing News did not receive a notice of the presser nor information on the planned fight.

A poster was released without official information, despite former Pound for Pound star Guillermo Rigondeaux also featuring.

Broner hasn’t stated anything on his social media. Don King’s website posted when he signed the former world champion to a deal and a poster three weeks ago.

It took Pittsburgh’s Hutchinson to confirm that he was facing Broner. But only as he posted an image of himself at the small media gathering.

Hutchinson is raring to go for Broner’s low-key comeback. He even states he will inflict another loss on the ex-PBC fighter.

Adrien Broner vs Bill Hutchinson

He said: “I will introduce myself to the boxing world and defeat Adrien Broner. You do not want to miss this fight. Miami, we are coming!”

When signing Broner, promoter King assured the sport they would witness a Rocky story with the super lightweight star.

He promised to have Broner in top events on his way to another world title shot. However, facing the unheralded Hutchinson is not an ideal first step.

Although he’s won 20 of his 26 bouts, Hutchinson has faced nobody of note. His two losses came against a 3-0 foe and a debutant. He also has four draws on his record.

What Broner stands to gain from the fight is anyone’s guess. The silence from both Broner and King on the event even taking place is deafening.

They did put out a less-than-desirable poster, though. At least that’s one thing extra.

Nonetheless, Broner vs Hutchinson is on. Unfortunately for Broner, there won’t be any belts on the line.

Warriors Boxing took time out to confirm the news on Rigo.

“Guillermo Rigondeaux will make his return June 9 as a unique attraction on the Adrien Broner vs Bill Hutchinson card at Casino Miami.

“Jai-Alai! Adlay “El Puli” Rodriguez is also on the card as well! Don’t miss this one!”

Plenty might if the build-up is anything to go by.

