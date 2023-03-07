Julian Rodriguez faces Kashon Hutchinson this Friday night

King’s Promotions will be back at The Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania this Friday with a huge night of boxing that will be headlined by a terrific eight-round welterweight bout between Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez and Kashon Hutchinson.

Rodriguez of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey has a record of 21-1 with 14 knockouts. The 28 year-old Rodriguez is a 10-year professional was a former amateur standout who has wins over Neyeine Muang (1-0-2), Angel Figueroa (3-0-1), King Daluz (12-2-2), Darlo Feman (14-2), Anthony Laureano (13-0) and Jose Lopez (29-7-2). In his last bout, Rodriguez suffered his only defeat when he lost to two-division world champion Jose Pedraza on June 12, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Hutchinson of Reading, PA is 10-5 with two knockouts. The record does not tell the story with Hutchinson as he has won seven bouts in a row. The 29 year-old Hutchinson is a seven year pro who has wins over James Martin (4-0), Edgar Torres (8-0-1), and his last bout when he took a six-round unanimous decision over Rasheed Johnson on October 1, 2022 in Philadelphia.

A terrific undercard is assembled and tabbed for March 10th will be:

In an eight-round bout, Mikenna Tansley (6-2, 2 KOs) of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada battles Amy Salinas (4-3) for the WBC Continental Americas and NABF Bantamweight titles.

Tansley of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada will be looking for her second consecutive win after destroying Alisha Martinez Gonzalez in 47 seconds on February 10th in the Dominican Republic. Tansley also has a win over previously undefeated Danielle Bennett (2-0).

Salinas of Las Cruces, New Mexico started her pro career over undefeated Leanna Martinez (4-0). Salinas is coming off a loss to undefeated Christina Cruz on January 20th in Kissimmee, Florida.

Six-Round Bouts:

Jonathan Rodriguez (13-1-1, 5 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA takes on a opponent to be named in a bantamweight fight.

Thanjhae Teasley (5-0, 2 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA takes on Emmanuel Tennison (3-4, 2 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas in a welterweight contest.

Johnny Spell (7-0, 4 KOs) of Pittsburgh fights Antonio Dunton El Jr. (3-1-2, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, MD lightweight contest.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Francis Oran (1-0, 1 KO) of Bethlehem, PA fights Joseph Bond (0-4) of Orlando, Florida in a heavyweight contest. Oran is co-promoted with Jeter Promotions.

Devon Young (3-0, 2 KOs) of Aiken, SC fights Lamir Riley (2-0, 1 KO) of New Cumberland, PA in a heavyweight battle.