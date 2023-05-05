Gervonta Davis avoids jail despite judge refusing non-custodial plea

Gervonta Davis was expected to begin a prison sentence on Friday after sentencing was delayed so he could fight Ryan Garcia.

However, a lengthy jail term hanging over “Tank” failed to materialize in a massive turn of events. After winning his anticipated clash with Garcia on April 22, it was assumed jail was a certainty for the talented fighter.

That’s not the case in this instance.

Davis had agreed to battle Garcia in a blockbuster on the provision that his final hearing occurred in the aftermath.

It was first thought that Davis vs Garcia would happen later in the year. The good news for boxing fans was a sentencing delay in his hometown made the fight possible.

Former mentor Floyd Mayweather did something similar in 2012 before fighting Miguel Cotto. This option was the only means of saving the Las Vegas fight in the first half of 2023.

The Baltimore native was previously told by a judge last September that anything other than time behind bars would not suffice.

Gervonta Davis sentence

Luckily, Davis was only sentenced to 90 days of home detention. He avoided spending any time in a correctional facility. He must also serve three years of probation and volunteer for 200 hours of unpaid community for his part in a hit-and-run accident in his hometown in November 2020.

Having pleaded guilty on February 16 to four counts, Davis could have gotten one year for each charge. He got a mere average of just over 20 days apiece.

Davis injured four people in the accident. He settled financially with three of those victims.

The Pay Per View star faces another hearing on May 26 on separate battery charges.

Pay Per View money

A conviction would have been devastating for Tank. His PPV career is set to go stratospheric after he stopped Garcia in seven.

After making his professional debut in 2013, Gervonta Davis has made himself one of the sport’s star attractions with 29 wins and 27 KOs.

Picking up multiple belts, Davis has packed out arenas like the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

He’s also in the top ten Pound for Pound.

A Baltimore judge held his career in their words. But luckily for Davis, everything went his way. He’ll stay at home for three months as his punishment.

It’s a small price for David to pay for his crime, especially when a Circuit Court Judge tells you to expect time behind bars.

