Conor Benn closer to two-year boxing ban after another saga twist

After another twist in his drug test saga, Conor Benn is closer to receiving an official two-year suspension from all sports in the United Kingdom.

Benn was provisionally suspended by UKAD earlier this week, leading to the governing body releasing a statement about the media leak.

Conor Benn suspended by UKAD

A UKAD spokesperson said: “Following a public consultation in late 2020 and having considered the results of that consultation, UKAD’s Board decided in February 2021 that UKAD will not routinely publicly disclose the fact that an Athlete has been charged or provisionally suspended before a charge has been resolved.

“However, it was also recognized that there might be limited and rare examples where it is appropriate to do so in ‘exceptional circumstances.’

“This is as set out in UKAD’s Policy on public disclosure of provisional suspensions and charges.”

In addition, the twist comes in from Benn himself, who reacted by stating nothing has changed and he’s free to fight outside the UK.

“Another day, another attempt to create a headline with my name,” said Benn. “I am involved in a confidential procedure.

“I have respected my confidentiality obligations. Yet each day brings a new leak and a misrepresentation of what’s actually happening.”

Furthermore, he continued: “There is no news. Being “charged” is a start of a process by which an athlete has to defend themselves.

“I have not been sanctioned by anyone. I’m not banned from boxing. I remain free to fight in events that are not sanctioned by the BBBoC.

“I don’t even have a BBBoC license.”

Benn is pushing against the ban

Further details of UKAD’s statement contradict Benn’s push against a ban.

“Following reports in the media and comments made by professional boxer Mr. Conor Benn on Tuesday, 18 April 2023, and in exceptional circumstances, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) confirms that Mr. Benn was notified and provisionally suspended by UKAD on 15 March 2023.

“This is in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules.

“While provisionally suspended, Mr. Benn is prohibited from participating in any capacity [or assisting another Athlete in any capacity]. Mr. Benn is prohibited from participating in a competition, event, or activity that is organized, convened, authorized, or recognized by the British Boxing Board of Control or any other World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport.”

Can of worms

Now, if Benn believes he’ll receive sanctioning to box from other bodies in the world, that’s his prerogative.

However, if any sanctioning faction attempts to give him a license when he is banned from all sports in his own country in association with WADA worldwide, it would open a massive can of worms.

More will be revealed once the length of the ban is confirmed. It’s expected to be the same as Amir Khan at two years, gets officially handed down.

Benn is claiming, like Khan, that he knew nothing of the substance being ingested. Furthermore, if he can prove that, it would be two rather than four years.

