Gervonta Davis delighted to follow Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas

Gervonta Davis tipped his cap to Floyd Mayweather this weekend as he and opponent Ryan Garcia finally hit the big time.

The undefeated superstar rivals “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan officially kicked off fight week events on Tuesday afternoon. The pair made their grand arrivals at MGM Grand before they went toe-to-toe this Saturday night.

Davis expressed his excitement as a five-time, three-division world champion who has sold out arenas from coast-to-coast. He cannot wait for this long-awaited showdown and stated that if Garcia doesn’t come prepared, the Baltimore native may leave the ring with an early KO.

“This means everything,” said Davis. “We are putting everything on the line. Coming from where I come from, this is big.”

Floyd Mayweather

On Mayweather, Davis added: “I witnessed Floyd Mayweather and all the top guys fight in Las Vegas. This is the top level. I’m ready.

“My first goal was to win a belt. I never thought I would be in Las Vegas having a big fight. This is a dream come true. I won’t let my people down.

“You have to tune in. It’s something that you don’t want to miss. Hopefully, he will come ready. If not, it will be an early night.”

A popular and hard-hitting Southern California native, Garcia has continuously stated his confidence.

In the lead-up to the fight, he re-stated his promise of an early night. He also showed his appreciation for reaching this point in his career.

“This is beautiful,” said Garcia. “I look around and see all the hard work I put in. I see all the hours I put in the gym.

“I’m just so grateful for this moment. It isn’t even about private jets or limousines. It’s really about the fight coming together.

“I had a mission. I had the vision to fight Gervonta Davis. But I wanted to bring the fans what they wanted to see. I made it happen.

“That’s what I’m happier about in life right now.”

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Giving his prediction, Garcia stated: “In the blink of an eye, it will be finished. That’s what’s going to happen.

“Everybody will be shocked. Nobody will have anything to say. No words will be spoken.”

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The co-main event will also feature WBA Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr. taking on Olympic Bronze Medalist Yamaguchi Falcao.

There’s also a rematch between super middleweight sluggers Gabriel Rosado and Bektemir Melikuziev. Plus, hard-hitting 19-year-old middleweight Elijah Garcia faces Mexico’s Kevin Salgado in the pay-per-view opener.

Davis vs Garcia occurs on April 22, headlining a SHOWTIME PPV production from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

GTD Promotions, TGB Promotions, and Golden Boy Promotions promote the event.

